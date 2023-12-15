My go-to Arc’teryx cold-weather down jacket is 30% off right now

My favorite winter jackets all tend to boast a hybrid mix of both down and synthetic insulation in their design. Why? Individually, these materials each have their pros and cons. But when combined, you get the best of both worlds: excellent weight-to-warmth ratio, solid water resistance and good packability. Sound tempting? My all-time favorite hybrid model, the Arc'teryx Cerium Hoodie, is 30% off right now as part of last-minute holiday deals.

Rarely offered at a discount, you can grab the Arc'teryx Cerium Down Hoodie on sale from REI for $279 , marked down from $400. You can also snag the Arc'teryx Kadin rain hoodie for 30% off from REI. Just be sure to move quickly if these offers tempt you. They will absolutely sell out fast!

Arc'teryx pre-holiday jacket deals

Arc'teryx Cerium Down Hoodie: was $400 now $279 @ REI

Wearing the Arc'teryx Cerium Down Hoodie is like walking around wrapped up in the world’s coziest sleeping bag. It’s warm, soft and totally stylish, especially in two-tone blue. The Cerium also comes treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) coating, which is the best in the biz.

Arc'teryx Kadin Hoodie: was $400 now $279 @ REI

This lightweight and breathable rain jacket is made from super-stretchable and water-resistant Gore-Tex. Available (on sale) in four colors, my favorite feature is the underarm zippered mesh air vents — open them up to keep cool, even in the rain. This makes the Kadin an especially solid option for winter and spring hiking.

Arc'teryx Atom Superlight Hoodie: was $230 now $138 at Arc'teryx

This deal is on the Atom Superlight jacket in “Sprint” yellow. Weighing just 9.5 ounces and boasting excellent wind and water resistance, this is the perfect take-anywhere, be-prepared-for-anything shell. Pack it down and toss it in your bag, it’ll be there when you need it.