Nike sales — 5 best holiday deals I'd buy starting at just $22

Whether you're shopping for loved ones or sneaking a steal for yourself, the Nike sales are a great time to grab the best deals on fitness apparel during the holidays. Holiday gifts can be a nightmare to shop for, but we've just made it that much easier with these incredible finds on Nike running shoes, apparel and more.

As a Tom's Guide fitness writer, I get the absolute privilege of testing the best fitness apparel, from running watches to cross training shoes and beyond. It doesn't get much better than the legendary sports brand. Whether you're looking to upgrade your sports bra, trade in your partner's workout shoes, or spot a bargain on backpacks for your mom, the Nike sales are the place to look during the holiday season.

For example, the classic Nike men's Repel UV Windrunner is up to 81% off at Nike right now! Some of the items below have been tried and tested by our fitness desk, and between us, we've learned how to spot a Nike deal worth shopping for. We'll be updating this Nike gift guide with deals throughout the holidays.

5 best holiday gifts during the Nike sales

Nike Metcon 8 AMP cross training shoe: was $140 now $84 @ Nike

Although not the latest release from Nike (those would be the Nike Metcon 9), this Metcon 8 deal will save you a ton and there's not a huge amount of difference between the two models. The 8 has plenty of grip and stability for cross training, a rope guard and a handstand clip to minimize drag during wall exercises.

Nike Pegasus 40 running shoe: was $130 now $97 @ Nike with code CELEBRATE

The Nike Pegasus 40 has been labeled a workhorse of a running shoe by our lead fitness editor, suited to easy miles and faster sessions. It's also a stable and reliable shoe, and considering it's the 40th iteration, the Nike Pegasus must be doing something right. Save 25% using code CELEBRATE when you log in or sign up for free.

Nike Fast: was $60 now $36 @ Nike with code CELEBRATE

I wear these Nike leggings and it's like running in silk. They have a drawcord waist and drop-in pockets on the legs for your essentials. Plus, at $36, who can argue with that price?

Nike Swoosh sports bra: was $35 now $22 @ Nike

As we know with Nike, sports bras can reach over $80 for some models. So $22 is a very pretty good price during Nike sales. This bra is non-padded with medium support and stays snug and secure as you lift, jump or squat.

Nike men's Repel UV Windrunner: was $125 now $54 @ Nike

The holidays have officially arrived because you can save a seriously cool 56% off the UV Windrunner, plus apply an extra 25% off using code CELEBRATE at checkout. The jacket features a unique logo celebrating the Bank of America Chicago Marathon and is water-repellent with UV treatment to help you stay dry and comfortable whatever the weather.

If you're taking your shopping online this year during the holidays, the Nike sales are expected to continue. We see some serious discounts drop at this time of year, and we'll update this page as and when we see new deals fly in.

If you're looking for more fitness deals and holiday savings, including brands like Nike, check out the best fitness gifts 2023 tested and approved, plus the best gifts for runners and the best tech gifts of the year.