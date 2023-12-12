My favorite weatherproof Carhartt Hoodie just dropped to $38 for the holidays

Now and then, a hoodie comes along and changes your life. If this has not happened yet, allow me to introduce you to the Carhartt Rain Defender. Anyone living in a cold/damp climate owes it to themselves to invest in this outrageously comfortable weatherproof garment. And you don't even need to spend an arm (or a leg) because they are on sale right now as part of pre-holiday savings.

For a limited time, you can get the Men's Carhartt Rain Defender Graphic Hoodie for just $38 from Carhartt , marked down from $64. Meanwhile, the Women’s Carhartt Rain Defender Graphic Sweatshirt is also on sale for $38 . And for good measure, this Carhartt Knit Beanie is only $14 instead of $24.

Carhartt Rain Defender Hoodie deals

Carhartt Rain Defender Loose Fit Graphic Hoodie (men’s): was $64 now $38 @ Carhartt

This men's mid-weight Rain Defender sweatshirt is available in four styles, all of which sport a fresh-looking Carhartt graphic across the chest. By the way, both the men’s and women’s versions are treated with the same Rain Defender Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to help keep you dry in mid-to-light rain.

Carhartt Rain Defender Relaxed Fit Graphic Sweatshirts (women's): was $64 now $38 @ Carhartt

Women can pick from two styles of this hooded sweatshirt. And I must admit I prefer this Carhartt graphic to the cross-chest one above. The Women's Rain Defender is also mid-weight with a relaxed fit and features a communal front pocket for warming your hands on especially chilly days.

Carhartt Knit Beanie: was $24 now $14 @ Carhartt

If you’re picking up a Carhartt Rain Defender Hoodie you might as well own the look and grab a beanie as well. Besides, everyone looks just a little bit cooler wearing one. This beanie features a lowkey Carhartt patch logo and is made from a soft and stretchable acrylic material; one size fits all.