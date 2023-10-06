My favorite wireless charging stand is $20 off for Prime Day — just in time for Pixel 8

By Tom Pritchard
published

Save on Google's wireless charging stand with this early Prime Day deal

(Image credit: Future)

if you’re the proud owner of a Google Pixel, or plan on picking up the Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, then this is one deal you do not want to miss out on. Google’s Pixel Stand 2 wireless charger has just dropped to $59 in an early Prime Day deal over on Amazon. That’s 25% off the normal price, and just $6 higher than the all-time low.

The Pixel Stand 2 is what finally convinced me that wireless charging was actually worthwhile. It’s also the only way for a Pixel phone to reach the fastest possible wireless charging speeds. That alone makes this a must-have purchase for Pixel owners — with everything else coming as an added bonus.

Google Pixel Stand 2: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

Get the fastest possible wireless charging speed on your Google Pixel, including the new Google Pixel 8 — all while turning your phone into a miniature smart display. Plus, built-in fans can keep your phone nice and cool, and avoid any nasty heat build-up.

I was never a particularly big fan of wireless charging until I got the Pixel Stand 2. Chargers I’d used were all slow and inefficient, leading to an unnecessary amount of heat build-up. Better ones were out there, but with such high price tags I never actually gave them a shot. Owning a Pixel 6 Pro and picking up a Pixel Stand 2 changed all that. 

While it is a bit bulky compared to using a regular phone stand, there’s no doubting the Pixel Stand 2’s effectiveness. For Pixel owners that means unlocking the fastest possible recharging speeds, and a feature that turns your phone into a miniature smart display as soon as you pop it down. It’s like having a mini Nest display you can pick up and carry around in your pocket.

And if you ever need wired charging in a pinch, the Pixel Stand 2 is powered by Google’s 30W fast charger — complete with USB Power Delivery. So you can always pop out the power socket and plug it into your phone. That includes non-Pixel devices, provided they support USB-PD. That’s a pretty helpful loophole for the Pixel Stand 2’s 15W non-Pixel limit as well.

This isn’t the lowest price the Pixel Stand 2 has ever gotten, but it isn’t that far off. While we may see prices drop a little lower once Prime Day and the Pixel 8’s release day arrive, this is still a pretty significant savings.

Tom Pritchard
UK Phones Editor

Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.