Move fast! New Balance Fresh Foam 1080 v11 now just $74 on Black Friday

Black Friday has arrived, and with it, an influx of great Black Friday deals.

In fact, the New Balance Fresh Foam 1080 v11 is on sale for $74 at Amazon (opens in new tab) for a limited time on men's and women's models. Now is your chance to grab them before they go.

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080 v11: was $190 now $76 @ Amazon

The New Balance Fresh Foam 1080 v11 is on sale for men (opens in new tab)and women during Black Friday, but remember to check the size and color, as prices vary. The Fresh Foam 1080 v11 are ultra-cushioned and super lightweight, designed to hug your foot whatever workout you choose to endure. Versatile and durable, these should feature in every fitness fanatics wardrobe.

The New Balance Fresh Foam 1080 v11 running shoes are a solid pick for just about any workout. Although the New Balance Fresh Foam 1080 v12 has since been released — read our New Balance Fresh Foam 1080 v12 review for more — this model is still the gift that keeps on giving.

New Balance knows how to make a good running shoe and, as the name suggests, this shoe is all about comfort. The Fresh Foam midsole is lightweight and ultra-cushioned to provide a fun bounce as you run, and the molded heel hugs the back of your foot to prevent slippage — although this design might divide runners.

(Image credit: Amazon)

New Balance garners a loyal fan base and it's easy to see why. While some will find the Fresh Foam v11 provide too much flexibility due to the synthetic/mesh upper, they still serve as a great all-rounder to suit anything from your next 5km to an action-packed HIIT workout.

This shoe is suited to every kind of runner and balances cushioning, stability and flexibility delicately, so that your foot still has room to breathe. It's not the most technically designed running shoe we've seen, but if you're looking for an all-weather all-style workout shoe that will see you through most workouts — this is it.

