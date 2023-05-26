5 Memorial Day streaming deals you can't miss — save on Hulu, Peacock, more

Memorial Day weekend is a great time to hunt for deals. I should know because I've been covering retail holidays for over a decade. That said, most retailers tend to gravitate toward deals on big ticket items, like 4K TVs and large kitchen appliances.

However, this year I'm noticing a new trend. Some of the best streaming services like Hulu and Sling TV are now on sale at up to 50% off their normal prices. I've seen deals on streaming services before, but it's still rare to see so many of them around Memorial Day.

To help you save on your entertainment, I've rounded up the best Memorial Day streaming deals right now. (For more deals this weekend, make sure to check out our Memorial Day sales coverage).

Best Memorial Day streaming deals

Hulu: was $7.99/month now $2 per month @ Hulu

Expiring soon! Hulu has extended its National Streaming Day sale for a few more days. Sign up for Hulu today and you'll pay just $2/month for your first three months. Hulu typically costs $7.99/month (ad-supported), so this deal saves you about $17 in total. With a ton of original series and movies, plus the latest TV shows, Hulu is one of the best streaming services for cord cutters. Deal ends May 28 at 2:59 am (ET).

Paramount Plus w/ Showtime: 50% off for 3 months @ Paramount

For a limited time, new subscribers can 50% off their first three months of Paramount Plus Essential with Showtime or Paramount Plus Premium with Showtime. After discount you'll pay $5.99/month for your first three months. (The price then increases to its regular rate of $11.99/month). Use coupon "BUNDLEUP" to get this deal. Paramount Plus Essential includes access to original programming (1883, Star Trek: Picard, Halo), NFL on CBS Live, 24/7 live news with CBS, and limited ads. The Premium plan offers access to your local CBS station and the ability to download shows to watch later. In our Paramount Plus review we said it doesn't offer a steady flow of buzzy originals, but it does offer a compelling catalog that would be suitable for some.

Peacock Premium (12 months): was $49 now $19 @ Peacock

Peacock offers a huge library of streamable content drawn from various brands. There are must-see Original series such as Poker Face and Mrs. Davis. Plus, beloved shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us. It also has live events from the NFL, Premier League, WWE, and more. Right now, you can use coupon code "SUMMEROFPEACOCK" to get a 12-month Premium plan for just $19, that's $30 off its regular price. In our Peacock review we said thanks to its enormous catalog of important TV shows such as Law & Order and The Office (and its exclusivity deal with WWE) — Peacock is a must for some folks. Offer ends June 12.

Sling TV: $10 off first month @ Sling

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service that offers flexibility and lots of customization. For a limited time, new Sling subscribers get $10 off their first month. You can sign up for Sling Orange ($40/month) or Sling Blue ($45/month) — or a combination of both packages ($60/month). After discount, prices for the first month are $30, $35, or $50, respectively. In our Sling TV review, we called the Editor's Choice service a cheap and flexible option for cord-cutters.