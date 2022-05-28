Memorial Day sale: This amazing pizza oven just hit lowest price ever

Last night I threw a couple of frozen pizzas in the oven and the result was...not great. Cheese just okay on top and burned on the bottom. So if you're looking to up your pizza game without ordering out, this deal is too good to pass up.

Right now you can get the Ooni Fyra outdoor pizza oven for just $279 at Backcountry (opens in new tab), which is $70 off the regular price. Not only is this a very rare deal, but it's the lowest price we've seen for it and one of the best Memorial Day sales yet. By comparison, Best Buy has it on sale for $292 (opens in new tab), which is only $57 off.

(opens in new tab) Ooni Fyra outdoor pizza oven: was $349 now $279 @ Backcountry (opens in new tab)

The Ooni Fyra 12 is a portable outdoor pizza oven that delivers wood-fired pizzas at home, and it's ready to go in 15 minutes. This oven can cook stone-baked pizza in just 60 seconds, and you can take it with you with is lightweight design. Save $70 now in this Memorial Day sale.

Our deputy editor Mike Prospero had a chance to test the Ooni Fyra, and he says it changed his life (opens in new tab). This pizza oven uses wood pellets as a heat source, and it can reach temperatures up to 900 degrees, delivering amazing-tasting pizzas in just 60 seconds.

As Mike shared in his hands-on review, "the pellets are gravity-fed into a chamber at the back of the oven, and the heat and flames are drawn forward up through a flue at the front of the oven. The entire contraption weighs just 22 pounds, and its legs can be folded and chimney removed, making it incredibly easy to store when you’re not making pizzas."

We love the wood flavor that the Ooni Fyra adds to pizzas and the fact that it's more portable that other outdoor pizza ovens. This model is so good that it made our list of the best outdoor pizza ovens. The only strikes against the Fyra is that it doesn't have a built-in thermometer and it can be trickier to control the temperature than with propane models.

Overall, the Ooni Fyra is a great Memorial Day sale treat for you or for someone else as a gift. Hint hint.