Black Friday TV deals are coming in fast ahead of the big day, and this weekend is a great chance to snag a huge discount. You can save big on an OLED TV from the likes of LG or Samsung, or grab a super-cheap 65-inch or 55-inch TV from TCL or Hisense. Whatever type of TV you're looking for, there's a sale out there to match.

My top picks for TV deals right now are the TCL 55-inch Q5 4K QLED TV that's down to $229 at Best Buy after a massive $270 price cut, and and the LG C3 OLED for $1,000 off at Amazon.

Here's all the biggest Black Friday TV deals this weekend based on our analysis and reviews.

Best Black Friday TV deals available now

TV sale: deals from $49 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $49. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are the cheapest TV prices we've seen from Best Buy. Note that Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $64.

Price check: from $64 @ Amazon

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $229 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Price check: $229 @ Amazon

TCL 55" Q5 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $229 @ Best Buy

The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is the Best Buy-exclusive version of the more widely available TCL Q6. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. This is probably the best Black Friday TV deal we're going to get.

Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $379 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

The LG A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Since it's a budget model, you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. But overall this is a solid OLED TV deal.

Toshiba 75" 4K Fire TV: was $799 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a big modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

Hisense 75" U6 Mini-LED ULED 4K TV: was $799 now $648 @ Walmart

Hisense's series of Mini-LED TVs are a step up from normal LED-based LCD TVs and offers enhanced color and overall better picture quality. This Mini-LED QLED TV also features Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support and built-in Google Assistant. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this TV.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $649 @ Best Buy

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $996 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Atmos support is also included.

Price check: $999 @ Best Buy

TCL 75” QM8 4K QLED TV: was $2,299 now $1,398 @ Amazon

The TCL QM8 QLED TV packs HDR10/HRD10 Plus/Dolby Vision IQ/Dolby Atmos support, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 and eARC, and Google Assistant compatibility. With 2,300 local dimming zones and TCL AIPQ Gen 3, TCL claims this TV will reach a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. We saw even better than that in our TCL QM8 review.