Lego Black Friday sale offers discounts on best-selling sets — 7 deals I’d buy now

The Black Friday sales season is the perfect time to pick up some of the most popular Lego sets available. The popular Danish construction toy often comes at a significant cost, but courtesy of the annual seasonal sales event you can pick up a truckful of plastic bricks at a slightly more affordable price.

Right now, we’re seeing a slew of excellent Black Friday deals on best-selling Lego sets including popular kits in the Star Wars, Harry Potter and Marvel themes. There’s even a range of discounts on Lego’s ever-popular advent calendars which makes for a great alternative to a traditional candy-filled calendar.

There are plenty of excellent Lego sets on sale across retailers including Walmart and Amazon, so I’m rounding up seven of my favorite deals below that you should buy now.

Lego Black Friday deals — Editor's picks

Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter: was $44 now $29 @ Amazon

Build the iconic Imperial TIE Fighter with this officially licensed Lego Star Wars set. It offers several play features including an accessible cockpit and two spring-loaded shooters to fire off laser-missiles. This set also comes with three Minifigures and is a great set for newbie builders as it's not too challenging.

Lego Harry Potter Room of Requirement: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Recreate one of the most firey scenes from the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 movie with this set. This Lego recreation of the Room of Requirement hidden in Hogwarts Castle comes with five Minifigures including Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy. It's also part of the Hogwarts modular range which means it can be combined with additional sets to create a full-scale Hogwarts castle.

Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet: was $79 now $63 @ Walmart

This Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet is designed to be displayed and will attract attention wherever you place it. The golden glove is adorned with the colorful Infinity Stones, and there's a descriptive tablet on the front to give that extra display piece vibe. It's the perfect holiday gift for the Marvel fan in your life and is now just $63.

Lego Statue of Liberty: was $119 now $95 @ Walmart

Arguably the world's most iconic statue, Lady Liberty attracts millions of tourists a year, and now has been recreated in Lego form via this fantastic set. It's a perfect display piece for a home office with all the details you'd expect from the Lego Architecture range. Designed for slightly older builders it's on sale for $95 at Walmart.

Lego Star Wars AT-AT Walker: was $169 now $127 @ Amazon

Released as part of the Star Wars 40th Anniversary lineup, this version of the AT-AT Walker comes with posable legs, spring-loaded shooters and a cockpit that can fit up to 3 figures. The set itself comes with six total Minifigures including Luke Skywalker and General Veers. This AT-AT Walker has been converted into a Lego set many times but this one is among the best ever efforts.