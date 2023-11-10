I'm a personal trainer — these are the 3 pairs of cross training shoe I'd shop now during Black Friday sales

If you're looking down at your current pair of cross training shoes and considering an upgrade during the early Black Friday deals, I recommend jumping on these fitness deals below.

I test and wear some of the best cross training shoes on the market for a living and I've spotted a few steals I'd shop before the official sale kicks off on November 24.

I'm a big fan of the brands mentioned below, and I've had my eye on Amazon to see if and when the sales would begin to drop on cross training shoes. Luckily, they have. I've included the best Black Friday cross training shoe deals below.

3 best early Black Friday deals for cross training shoes

These are the best early deals available to shop now.

Nike Metcon 8 cross training shoe: was $100 now $70 @ Amazon

The Nike Metcon 8 offers plenty to love, including a rope guard that extends to the lateral side of the upper, Nike React foam cushioning and plenty of stability to ground the foot during technical lifts. If you enjoy moving from barbell to box jumps, this is the right shoe for you.

Ryka Fierce XT shoe was $100 now $50 @ Amazon

As a brand, Ryka made it into our round-up for best cross training shoes. This pair is now 42% off during early Black Friday sales. Designed for high impact, strength and weight training, this shoe will see you through most workouts and comes in two colorways, plus wide sizes.

Inov-8 Women's F-lite G 300 cross training shoe: was $160 now $55 @ Amazon

Save 66% on the F-lite. This shoe doesn't just look slick, it plays the role of a cross training shoe very well. A graphene power heel adds stability for weightlifting while Rope Tec provides midfoot protection during rope climbs. The Graphene outsole is grippy and solid to help you drive down during short sprints or lifting.

Should you buy cross training shoes during Black Friday?

Black Friday lands on November 24, closely followed by Cyber Monday on November 27, and the weekend sales are a great time to pick up deals on your favorite cross training shoes.

We've already seen the Nike Metcon 8 just drop to $70 in an early Black Friday sale, and expect to see other brands follow soon enough. If you enjoy weight lifting and HIIT, it's worth reading up on weightlifting shoes vs cross training shoes first before making a purchase.

Not for you? You can shop some of the best early Black Friday deals right now on Under Armour and Asics running shoes, fitness apparel and more.