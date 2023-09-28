I test appliances for a living — here’s 7 early October Prime Day deals I'd buy

Another Prime Day is coming up fast which means there’s some great deals to be had if you’re a subscriber. And while the main event doesn’t kick off officially until October 10, we’re already seeing some impressive early discounts — especially on appliances .

As the Homes Editor for Tom’s Guide, I test all kinds of appliances for a living, so I’m always on the lookout for winning products in the sales — and this year’s deals don’t disappoint. Even though Prime Day is over a week away, some of the best robot vacuums as well as the best Keurig coffee makers have taken a heavy discount. Even some of the best air purifiers have made an appearance. So whether you need to replace an appliance, or you’ve always wanted to treat yourself to the latest tech, there’s likely a deal to suit.

To get you started on your search, I rounded up some of my favorite early appliance discounts here. This list features a combination of products we’ve tested as well as those we recommend based on the features, specifications and discount. So you know it’s a winning investment.

The best early appliance Prime Day deals

Keurig K-Mini: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

This compact capsule machine measures just 12.1 x 11.3 x 4.5 inches, and yet it still made our list of the best Keurig coffee makers . It’s affordable, lightweight and can add a splash of personality to any kitchen thanks to the several colorways. It offers low energy consumption as well, measuring just 110 kWh on test. Here’s our Keurig K-Mini review for more info.

iLife V3s Pro: was $159 now $109 @ Amazon

As the best robot vacuum for pet hair , this model picked up an average of 99.5% of pet hair from both hard floors and carpet in our tests, which is a near perfect score. It’s admittedly a no-frills design, with remote-controlled bump-and-clean navigation, but prices won’t come much cheaper. Check out our iLife V3s Pro review for full details and remember to apply the coupon to get this discount.

Honeywell HPA300: was $269 now $200 @ Amazon

This model is the best value option from our list of the best air purifiers . With CADR scores of 300/320/300 for smoke, dust and pollen respectively, it can handle large rooms of up to 465 square feet. It’s also easy to use and replacement filters are cheap when the time comes. Here’s our Honeywell HPA300 review to learn more.

Roborock S7: was $649 now $399 @ Amazon

The Roborock S7 is the best hybrid robot vacuum/mop we’ve tested. It’s a gentle runner, slowing itself to avoid obstacles, and the mop pad will cleverly lift itself up when it detects carpet. Features include no-go zones, multi-level mapping and scheduling. It picked up 93% of residue on average in our tests. Read our full Roborock S7 review for more. You need to apply the coupon to get this discount.

iRobot Braava jet m6: was $449 now $399 @ Amazon

This is a great deal if you’re looking for a robot mop to compliment your robot vacuum. As the best robot mop we’ve tested, the iRobot Braava jet m6 provides detailed and comprehensive cleaning. It’s mapping is accurate and you can request specific rooms to be cleaned separately. It will even work in tandem with compatible models from the same brand. Check out the full iRobot Braava jet m6 review .

Breville Barista Express: was $899 now $719 @ Amazon

As the premium option from our best espresso machines list, the Breville Barista Express is the machine all coffee aficionados would love. It offers impressive customization options, with adjustable coarseness and quantity of the grounds. There’s also four portafilter baskets to suit your coffee type. So you can make your cup of Joe just how you like it, and right now it’s 20% off. Read our full Breville Barista Express review .

Philips 3000 series Air Fryer: was $179 now $79 @ Amazon

While we haven’t tested this exact model, Philips as a brand features in the best air fryers roundup, so it can produce quality air fryers. This product makes our Prime Day list because it provides 7 cooking functions in total, including bake, grill and roast. The 4.1 liter capacity is also generous and dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning up easy. It has only been this cheap once before for this year’s previous Prime Day, but it is only available by invitation, so you need to request this discount.