I review Ring Video Doorbells for a living — 3 Prime Day deals to buy, and 1 to skip

Amazon Prime Day is still about two weeks away, but already companies have started discounting their products, so now is a good time to check out some early deals if you want to avoid the rush.

Among the companies offering early deals is Ring, which has a number of sales on Ring video doorbells, home security cameras, and security systems. But not all of these deals are worth your time. As someone who's reviewed the majority of Ring's devices for the best video doorbells page, I'm very familiar with the pros and cons of each model, so even though one may be on sale, it might not be the bargain you thought.

Here are three Prime Day Ring Video doorbell deals you should check out — and one you should skip.

Ring Video Doorbell deals to check out

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 w/ Ring Floodlight Cam Wired: was $449 now $249 @ Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 was the first from Ring to offer a square video, which lets you see far more of your front door than earlier models. And, it has package detection, too, making it our favorite wired model. The Ring Floodlight Cam included in this deal is an older discontinued model, but we rated it highly when we first reviewed it — this deal essentially gives you that camera for free. Just bear in mind that the video doorbell and the floodlight camera are both wired-only models.

Ring Video Doorbell w/ Ring Indoor Cam: was $159 now $79 @ Amazon

This deal knocks $20 off the regular price of Ring's most popular video doorbell, and throws in the Indoor Cam for free. In our Ring Video doorbell review, we said it was the best Ring you could get for less than $100. It can run via wires or on battery power alone, and has package detection. Just know that if you use it on battery power, you have to remove the whole doorbell to recharge it, though Ring does offer a solar charger for this doorbell.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus w/ Ring Spotlight Cam Plus Battery: was $349 now $219 @ Amazon

The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is Ring's first battery-powered doorbell that offers head-to-toe video, so it's like the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, but lets you mount it in more places. Plus, it has package detection, so you can get an alert when there's a delivery. Both the video doorbell and the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus have removable batteries, so you can recharge them easily. Individually, the doorbell costs $179 and the Spotlight cam is $169.

Ring Video Doorbell deals to skip

Ring Indoor Cam with Ring Video Doorbell Wired: was $124 now $59 @ Amazon

On the surface, this looks like a very tempting deal: You're getting the Ring Indoor Cam for free with the purchase of the Ring Video Doorbell Wired. However, we're not big fans of this video doorbell. It's wired-only, but won't work with existing doorbell chimes in your house, so you'll have to spend another $35 so that you can hear when someone rings your doorbell. That's not as great a bargain as it would seem.

