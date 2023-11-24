I just found a way to get PS Plus even cheaper on Black Friday — here’s how

Black Friday really is like Christmas for gamers. Just swap out the pair of socks you’ll never wear in a month of Sundays with awesome PS5 discounts everywhere you look. Speaking of which, there’s a money-saving trick you can use this Black Friday to squeeze an even better deal out of Sony’s latest PlayStation Plus subscription offer.

Each tier of PS Plus is currently 30% off if you sign up for a 12-month sub. Breaking those deals down, the base Essential package costs $79 for the year, the Extra tier $134 and the highest Premium service will set you back $160. And you can stretch these deals on PS Plus even further if you pick up Black Friday discounted PlayStation Wallet Funds.

Right now, $110 PlayStation Plus Wallet Funds are on sale for $99 at Amazon . That equates to a solid $11 saving… well, at least when it comes to PS5-centric subscriptions. No wonder it’s currently ranked as the number-one bestseller in Amazon’s gaming section.

PlayStation Plus Wallet Funds: was $110 now $99 at Amazon

There’s not a whole lot that needs to be explained when it comes to PlayStation digital gift cards. You buy one, get emailed a code, then redeem said code to fund your PlayStation Plus subcription. This one is a particularly sweet deal, though, as it really is basically free money.

As simple and straightforward as the PS Plus Black Friday discount is to understand, if you need a bit of a primer on what the various levels of subscription actually offer, we’re here to help.

The Essential service lets you play online multiplayer games and ‘gifts’ you a few free PS Plus Monthly games, some of which are often excellent. The likes of Control and the just released amazingly fun physics-based action game Teardown are gems that pop up every now and then. It’s when quality titles like these that appear on PS Plus Essential that you feel like you’re really getting your money’s worth.

The mid-range PlayStation Plus Extra, meanwhile, grants you access to hundreds of monthly games you can download, like the wonderful Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, crowd-pleasing sequel Horizon Forbidden West and the masterful Demon’s Souls remake. It also lets you play titles from the Ubisoft+ Classics range, spanning hits from the publisher such as Far Cry 6 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

As for the highest-end PlayStation Plus Premium, you get all the benefits of Extra, but also access to a variety of PS1, PS2 and PS3 classics. My suggestion? Get Ape Escape and Tekken 2 downloaded ASAP. Premium also lets you cloud stream some of the best PS5 games and gives you two hour free game trials on recent releases.

So if you’re a big PS5 fan or just want to give that PlayStation gamer in your life a nice gift, take advantage of Amazon’s discounted PlayStation Plus wallet cards. Oh, and while you’re here, don’t miss out on the best Black Friday PS5 deals.