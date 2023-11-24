I found Black Friday earbuds and headphone deals starting from $9

Black Friday is here! If you're looking to up your listening game this deals holiday, I'm here for you. Walmart, Amazon and more retailers are offering headphone deals starting from just $9.

And these aren't any old models, either. All of these headphones we've either reviewed ourselves or come from trusted brands we've used for years. The cheapest earbuds of the bunch Jlab Go Air Pop for $9 at Walmart. These are some of the best budget earbuds we've tested, and now they cost under $10. Just hurry, as they could sell out fast. (Amazon sells these earbuds for $17.)

There are plenty more deals to be found, so keep scrolling for my top picks. For more options, check out our dedicated Black Friday headphone deals page.

Black Friday headphone deals from $9

JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth earbuds: was $29 now $9 @ Walmart

JLab's Go Air Pop ranks among our list of the best cheap wireless earbuds on the market. These earbuds pack water resistance, a choice of EQ settings and even a case with a built-in charging cable for a fraction of the price. The default sound has plenty of bass, and the battery life is good too: expect about 7 hours of normal use per charge.

Price check: $17 @ Amazon

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 40 hours, and a recharge happens in as little as 2 hours. They have JBL Pure Bass sound and although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.6 out of 5-stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money. Also consider the JBL Tune 710BT for $39 @ Amazon.

Price check: $24 @ Best Buy

1More PistonBuds Pro: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

Prime deal: The 1More PistonBuds Pro are some of the best budget earbuds on the market. They have great ANC and sound quality for a low price. Unfortunately, they're not great on calls and their battery life could be better, but they're good for audiophiles on a budget. Note: this deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

JBL Vibe Beam: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

JBL has released numerous low-priced earbuds over the past two years and the Vibe Beam are the best of the group. You get access to a huge range of useful features, including adjustable EQ, IP54 dust/water resistance, 8-hour battery life and transparency modes to help you stay aware of your surroundings while you enjoy your music.

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 is our choice for the best cheap gaming headset. It offers good sound quality, a comfortable fit, and is simple to operate. The mic is a little quiet, but for this price, it's hard to complain about. It also works with a bunch of systems, from the Xbox Series X to the PS Vita.

JBL Tune 660NC: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

Lowest price: While these aren't quite as nice as the JBL Live 660NC headphones, these are still a great deal. You still get excellent battery life and surprisingly good noise cancellation, all for just $49. Normally, it's tough to find even decent noise-canceling headphones at that price.

Sony INZONE H3 Gaming Headset: was $99 now $58 @ Amazon

The Sony INZONE H3 Gaming Headset is an entry-level gaming headset designed for PS5 and PC. It packs 30 Spatial Sound, as well as consistently clear communications via its flip-up boom microphone. It's also super comfy even during long play sessions thanks to its ergonomic design. And your audio experience can be further customized thanks to the INZONE Hub.

JBL Live 660NC: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon

These wireless noise-canceling headphones are one of the most popular over-ear designs on the market. They rank as one of the best cheap noise-canceling headphones we've seen and have a bass-forward sound, effective ANC, superior connectivity, and a battery life that can last up to 50 hours.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (Lightning): was $249 now $169 @ Walmart

The AirPods Pro 2 have 2x better noise cancelling, plus 6 hours of battery life on a charge. Not only are the earbuds IPX4-rated, but the wirelessly chargeable case is too, and it also has a built-in microphone that helps you find it when it’s lost. Note that this is the model with the older Lightning connector.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

A remarkable follow-up that delivers better sound, great call quality, and unrivaled ANC, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. Battery life runs to 6 hours plus 24 hours of top ups from the charging case. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well, and these redesigned buds feel superior to the original.

Bose 700: was $379 now $259 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. As well as having excellent, rich sound, they're stylish, comfortable to wear and deliver the absolute best noise-cancelling experience of any headphones we've tested.