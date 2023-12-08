Hurry! Nintendo Switch games from $2 in Holiday sale — here's 13 deals I'd buy

Looking for something new to play over the holidays? Nintendo have your back with this mega weekend sale. A ton of Nintendo Switch games have been slashed in price, so you can score deals on digital games starting from $1.99.

Some of the best Nintendo Switch games have been discounted in this sale. Case in point, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is $13 at Nintendo. That's a steal for this addictive strategy game that offers dozens of hours of content. You can also get the excellent Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for $17 at Nintendo (70% off.)

If you still need a console, I highly recommend this Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for $299 at Best Buy. You get a Nintendo Switch console bundled with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 3-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online. A Nintendo Switch console by itself usually retails for $299, so all the extras come free.

Nintendo Switch deals

Switch games: deals from $2 @ My Nintendo Store

Nintendo Switch games are on sale starting from just $1.99 in this Nintendo Store sale. Titles like Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Monster Hunter Rise, and Octopath Traveler II are included.

Price check: from $19 @ Amazon