Hurry! Fire TV Stick 4K Max just crashed to $24 — lowest price ever

One of the most popular deals during Prime Day was a huge discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. And while the streaming device has now returned to its full MSPR over on Amazon, rival retailer Best Buy has brought it back down to its lowest price ever.

For a limited time, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $24 at Best Buy. That’s a saving of $30 compared to its full retail price of $54, and as noted above, it’s an all-time price for the popular streaming stick. This was one of the best-selling Prime Day 2023 deals, and we’re thrilled to see it return courtesy of Best Buy.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $24 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best Fire TV device Amazon's ever made, thanks to performance gains and a slightly updated remote that helps cord-cutters jump to live TV. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said the Editor's Choice streamer offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want. It's now back at its lowest price ever of $24 courtesy of this Best Buy deal.

Price check: $54 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is our top pick in the Fire TV Stick range, and we also rank it as one of the best streaming devices you can buy, period. It packs high-quality 4K HDR streaming and easy access to all the best streaming services, all within a slim profile that can be conveniently hidden behind your television.

In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review , we praised the streaming device for its gorgeous 4K HDR content and impressively speedy performance. Even better, in addition to top-notch video quality, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+. Dolby Atmos Audio provides immersive sound that isn't offered by many other streaming devices at this price point.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max also comes with a useful Alexa Voice Remote. During our testing, we found the voice-search functionality could be a little temperamental, but being able to navigate streaming service menus with just your voice is highly convenient. Just be aware that on occasion you might need to repeat your instructions into the remote for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max to register your request.

This is one of our favorite discounts at the national electronics specialist right now, but be sure to browse our full list of all the top Best Buy deals for big savings on everything from 4K TVs to kitchen appliances and fitness trackers.