Hurry! Best Buy just slashed $500 off this 65-inch Samsung QLED TV

The best TVs on the market can come with a high price tag, but I've just spotted a TV deal on an awesome QLED model that comes in under a grand.

The Samsung 65-inch Q80B QLED TV is $999 at Best Buy right now. This TV cost $1,499 at launch, meaning it's been slashed $500 off right now. Amazon also offers this TV for $997, although it comes from a third-party retailer.

Samsung Q80B 65" QLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $999 @ Best Buy

The Q80B is part of Samsung's 2022 range of QLED 4K TVs. It offers the premium build quality and stunning visuals you'd expect from a Samsung QLED TV, as well as powerful speakers for immersive sound when streaming movies. There's built-in Alexa voice control, Dolby Atmos support and Quantum XDR for deep, rich colors. In our Samsung Q80B QLED TV review, we said it holds its own in terms of both picture and sound. Right now, it's $500 off.

The Q80B is one of the best Samsung TVs we've tested. In our Samsung Q80B QLED review, we were impressed by this TV's performance in almost every category.

In our tests, the Samsung Q80B reached an excellent 568 nits of brightness in Standard mode, achieved a Delta-E score of 1.7906 and covered 99.13% of the Rec 709 color gamut. The Q80B delivered a satisfying balance between light and dark scenes, and colors popped off the screen. Plus, this TV upscales content to 4K very well — and it has some of the best viewing angles we've seen from any non-OLED TV.

The audio coming from the Samsung Q80B is great, too. The 40W Dolby Atmos speakers are perfect for watching movies, and even listening to music. Sound effects and dialogue were distinct, and there was plenty of bass on show.

The Samsung Q80B is also a decent gaming TV. We saw a low lag time of 13.2ms, and this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate. HDMI 2.1, VRR and ALLM support are included on all Q80B TVs, apart from the 50-inch model.

The Tizen operating system this TV runs on is easy to use, but a little clunky. Luckily, you still get access to all the best streaming services, including Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video and more. And the Samsung Q80B comes with a handy solar-powered remote.

The Samsung Q80B is an awesome TV, so I highly recommend picking it up at this price. If you're looking for more options, stay tuned to our TV deals coverage.