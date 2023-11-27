Hurry before it’s gone! One of our favorite coffee makers fell to its all-time lowest price for Cyber Monday

Some of the best kitchen appliances we've tested are massively discounted in this week's Cyber Monday deals. As I scanned the web for some of the best coffee maker deals earlier today, one specific model caught my eye. That would be the Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select, a premium handmade brewer that has been praised for creating some of the tastiest coffee of any home setup.

Right now, you can get the Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select for $251 at Amazon . At over $100 off its normal price, this is a historical low for this device. It may lack some of the modern bells and whistles of the at-home brewer competition but overall no other machine will extract as much flavor from your coffee grounds.

Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select: was $359 now $251 @ Amazon

The best coffee maker for purists who value the quality of their coffee above all else. It can reach industry-standard temperatures for optimal brewing and a smooth, balanced flavor.

Why should you buy the Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select?

(Image credit: Technivorm)

The Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select is handmade in the Netherlands which is just one of the reasons that it's the highest-quality coffee maker we've used. This pricey appliance has a unique industrial aesthetic that some people love and others hate. Part of that design language includes a fixed water tank which can admittedly be a pain to clean.

But stick with it and you'll find that the Moccamaster has been engineered for optimal brew temperatures and water dispersal, with innovative features that have earned it recognition from the Specialty Coffee Association. Its cone-shaped brew basket steeps the coffee grounds to fully extract aroma and flavor notes. What’s more, it does all of this while operating exceedingly quickly, which our reviewer verfieid during their tests.

What it lacks in amenities, like auto-brew and smart home connectivity, it makes up for in producing smooth, balanced coffee. This machine can reach industry-standard temperatures (196°F – 205°F) in under a minute and stay there. The water then moves up a glass tube and into a 9-hole spray arm, where it's evenly dispersed over ground coffee. Not only that, but the KBGV Select can do all of this in four to six minutes, depending on brew size.

Its superior performance and build quality make it worth it for coffee enthusiasts. But the fresh taste and technical brilliance does come at a steep cost. That's why if you've been on the fence now is the best time to pull the trigger and find out what all the Moccamaster hype is about.