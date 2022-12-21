Hurry! Amazon's epic gift card deals end soon

It happens to the best of us. As hard as you may try to get all of your holiday shopping completed before December 24, life happens and things fall through the crack. Luckily, not all hope is lost. Amazon is offering last-minute gift card deals with gifts for just about anyone on your list.

Ending today (December 21), Amazon is offering free $10 credits with select gift cards (opens in new tab). The sale includes gift cards from Lowe's, GrubHub, Apple, GameStop, Old Navy, Kohl's, and more. The best part is that since these are all digital gift cards, there are no Christmas shipping deadlines to worry about. Just remember, this deal ends today.

(opens in new tab) Gift card sale: up to $10 off + free credits @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ending today! Amazon is knocking up to $10 off select gift cards. Plus, use select coupon codes to get a free Amazon credit with eligible gift cards. (Promo codes are all listed with their corresponding gift cards). The sale includes retailers like Lowe's, GameStop, GrubHub, Google Play, Old Navy, Adidas, and more.

For more ideas, make sure to check out our last minute Christmas gifts guide as well as our best Christmas deals list. Remember to look at your shipping options if you need something delivered asap. While many major retailers are offering expedited delivery, you might have to pay extra for expedited shipping. Also, as a last-minute alternative, you could purchase online and opt for in-store pickup.