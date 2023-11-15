Here are 9 Lego Black Friday deals I'd buy if I hadn't spent all my money on Lego

One of the long-running jokes throughout my life is that I buy an exorbitant amount of Lego. My girlfriend comments that there’s Lego in every room of our house, and it’s got to the point where I don’t have room to display the majority of my collection. Needless to say Black Friday deals are the ultimate exercise in self-control.

Even though the Lego store’s Black Friday sale doesn’t kick off until November 17, other retailers have been a little hastier slashing those prices. And considering how expensive Lego is, and it's getting more expensive all the time, Lego fans should be looking for every opportunity to save money.

In fact there are a bunch of discounted Lego sets out there that I’d love to spend my money on — if only I actually had money left to spend. Here are 9 of my favorite deals.

Lego Black Friday deals I recommend

Select Lego sets: $10 gift card when you spend $50 @ Target

If you plan on spending at least $50 on Lego sets, Target will reward you with a $10 gift card. Presumably that's only one gift card per purchase, no matter how much you spend, and the offer is only valid until November 18. So grab this while you can.

Lego Advent Calendars: Up to 25% off @ Walmart

Lego advent calendars are a great way to spruce up the month of December, and the run-up to the holidays, with an exclusive Lego build every day. And right now Walmart is knocking up to 25% off this year's Marvel, Star Wars, City and Lego Friends editions.

Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Starfighter: was $59 now $47 @ Amazon

Take to the skies with Din Djarin's turbo-powered N-1 Starfighter — as seen in the Disney Plus Star Wars shows. Or put it on display, because this would make a lovely edition to your desk. It comes with Din and his diminutive green buddy Grogu, alongside mechanic Peli Motto and her BD droid.

If you're looking for an even cheaper option, a Microfighter version of the N1 is also on sale at Amazon for $11.

Lego Icons Flower Bouquet: was $59 now $47 @ Amazon

Flowers look nice, but they eventually die. Thankfully plastic never dies, so these constructible Lego flowers will probably outlive you. There's 15 different flower stems to build and arrange, perfect for brightening up one of your rooms — with the only danger coming from errant pets. Believe me, that can be a serious problem if you're not careful.

Back to the Future Time Machine: was $199 now $169 @ Amazon

So you probably won't be hitting 88mph in this vehicle, because I'm pretty sure it would fall apart at those kinds of speeds. But you can build and display one of the most iconic cars in movie history. But since this set can be built in all three versions of the DeLorean, one from each movie, you're going to have to decide which one you like best. Hint: It's definitely the one that flies.

Lego Architecture Statue of Liberty: was $119 now $94 @ Walmart

Arguably one of the most famous American architectural icons, but on display in your home — and free from the stares of millions of gawking tourists. And with $25 off, thanks to Black Friday, it's an absolute steal.

Lego Black Panther bust: was $349 now $209 @ Lego

Lego's official sale may not begin until later this week, but there are still discounts to be had — which will net you some exclusive gifts in the process. This one is a bust of the King of Wakanda himself, the Black Panther T'Challa. And at 18 inches high, this is almost lifesize. Now wouldn't that be something?

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon: was $169 now $135 @ Amazon

Arguably the most iconic ship in the whole saga, the Millennium Falcon could be yours with $34 off the usual price. It may not be the enormous Ultimate Collector's Series model, but it's also a lot cheaper and much easier to put on display — trust me on that. This is the Episode 9 edition of the ship, complete with Lando, Finn, Chewie, C3PO, R2-D2, D-O and that horned alien whose name nobody remembers.

Lego Classic Large Brick Box: was $48 now $32 @ Walmart

Sometimes all the fancy licensed sets are too much, and you need to go back to basics with a big box of Lego bricks. This box comes with 790 different pieces for you to build and destroy your own Lego creations on a whim. All with a big yellow box to keep it in and $16 off the normal price.

How to spot the best Lego Black Friday deals

Lego, like the iPhone, is one of those products that doesn't get discounted very often — especially on the larger, more expensive sets. Even those that do get discounted outside of deals events tend to only lose a few bucks at a time. So how do you know what's a good deal or not?

One thing I've noticed over the years of hunting for Lego bargains, is that it's incredibly rare to get more than a 20% discount. Even during sales events like Black Friday 20% is often the hard limit. So if you spot a set you like with an even bigger discount, odds are that the price isn't going to go any lower. Heck, even a 20% discount if pretty good, so they're certainly not to be ignored.

It's also worth noting that a lot of Lego sets go on clearance when they're approaching the end of their retail life. Sets like the Star Wars Darktrooper Attack, as seen in Mandalorian season 2, are due to cease production by the end of the year. So it's no surprise that retailers like Target have knocked a few dollars off the price tag in an attempt to clear stock.

So check out the Lego Store's "Retiring soon" section and go hunting for clearance deals. Because this could be your last chance to actually buy them without paying an inflated price on the secondary market.