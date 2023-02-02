Giant 75-inch QLED 4K TV crashes to $699 in Super Bowl TV deal

Super Bowl TV deals won’t be around for much longer as the big game is less than two weeks away, but there's still time to score big savings on some top televisions, and we've just spotted a sizable discount on a massive QLED TV.

Right now, this 75-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV is on sale for $699 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's $400 off its regular retail price, and one of the best TV deals we've spotted in recent weeks. It's also one of the lowest prices you're likely to find for a 75-inch TV, just make sure you've got enough room in your living room before purchasing.

(opens in new tab) TCL 75" 5-Series QLED 4K Roku TV: was $1,099 now $699 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save an epic $400 on the TCL 75-inch 5-Series QLED TV. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, a QLED panel with full array local dimming, and four HDMI 2.1 ports. We especially like this TV because it feature the excellent Roku platform as its operating system.

This TCL model doesn’t quite make up our roundup of the best QLED TVs, but it's still got plenty to offer. For starters, while it may pack a gigantic 75-inch screen, its overall profile remains remarkably slim. That makes it easy to mount on a wall or place within a larger wall nook.

Plus, its vast screen size doesn’t mean that TCL has compromised on image quality either. Taking full advantage of Quantum Dot technology, alongside HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, you can expect to enjoy the biggest sporting event of the season in real style. And AMD FreeSync features will ensure the game looks smoother than ever as well.

The 75-inch display offers full 4K UHD images, and even if you’re watching non-4K content the powerful AiPQ Engine upscaling will make movies and shows look better than ever. Gamers will appreciate the dedicated Game Mode that automatically detects when a console is connected to the TV and adjusts settings to offer the best picture and lowest latency possible. Plus, you can have multiple devices plugged in at the same time thanks to the supplied four HDMI 2.1 ports.

We also love that this QLED TV offers a full range of Smart TV features. That means that all the best streaming services are just a remote click away. From Netflix to Disney Plus, you’ll always have something to watch. And the TV runs on the excellent Roku OS which is one of our favorite platforms for accessing streaming services via a television.

If you’re not fully convinced by this QLED TV deal, and would instead rather opt for something a tad smaller but with even more premium features, check out our list of the best OLED TV deals for savings on some of the best 4K TVs you can buy.