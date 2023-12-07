Forget Pixel 8 Pro — the Pixel 7 Pro is nearly 50% off now in holiday deal

I always tell people that if they want the best deals on flagship caliber phones, it’s best to look at last year’s models. That’s certainly the case for the Google Pixel 7 Pro right now because it’s down to its all-time lowest price on Amazon. In fact, it’s less than the cost of one of the best cheapest phones on our list — the Pixel 7a.

For a limited time, you can snatch the Google Pixel 7 Pro for $439 at Amazon. This calculates to a 51% off discount, making it one of the best phone deals you’ll find for gift giving season. It's also $210 cheaper than it was on Black Friday. Best of all, it’s an unlocked model that should be less of a roadblock for those looking to gift it to someone. By comparison, the Pixel 8 Pro is on sale for $799 at Amazon. That's an all-time price low for the Pixel 8 Pro, but it's considerably pricier than the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: was $899 now $439 @ Amazon

Grab last year's flagship Pixel for a pretty impressive discount in Amazon's holiday sale. It's now 51% off its normal price and the lowest ever price for the Pixel 7 Pro. The only way you'll get one cheaper than this right now is to buy something pre-owned. In our Pixel 7 Pro review, we called the Editor's Choice phone one of Google's best phones ever with amazing cameras, a powerful Tensor G2 chip, and brighter display than previous Pixels. Note that the price is valid on the Snow model only.

Price check: $629 @ Best Buy

Just know that this deal only applies to the Snow colored version of the Pixel 7 Pro with 128GB of storage. The other two color options, hazel ($649) and obsidian ($649), are only 28% off. However, you can find 42% and 41% off deals on the 256GB ($559) and 512GB ($649) options, respectively.

When it comes to capturing content, the Pixel 7 Pro is capable thanks to its triple cameras — especially its 5x telephoto zoom that I think is the ‘just right’ zoom level in phones. Not only does it handle every situation nicely, I also love the editing tricks it has to offer, such as Magic Eraser to quickly remove unwanted objects in my photos.

Seeing that it’s a Pixel, it also has its own set of exclusive features. For example, I find its Live Translate feature useful in apps like WhatsApp when I’m messaging people in another language. Rather than translating their message through the Google Translate app, the Live Translate feature does it natively within the app.

Beyond that, the Pixel 7 Pro offers the vanilla Android experience — and typically receives security and software updates sooner than other phones. I just think it’s bonkers that this deal effectively makes it cheaper than the Pixel 7a. You’re basically getting a flagship phone at a mid-range price.