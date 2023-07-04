Forget iPhone 15 — iPhone 13 Pro Max is $220 off before Prime Day

With the Prime Day deals just around the corner, we’re already seeing some healthy discounts on some great tech; case in point, Amazon has sliced the price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Right now you can get the iPhone 13 Pro Max for $879 at Amazon. That’s a hefty discount of $220 on what is still one of the best phones you can buy today. However, there are a few caveats in that you have to get the Alpine Green model (no bad thing as the green is rather eye-catching), and you have to purchase the phone with a carrier plan.

iPhone 13 Pro Max: was $1,099 now $879 @ Amazon

You can save $220 on an Alpine Green iPhone 13 Pro Max with 128GB of storage, thanks to this Amazon deal. Bear in mind you need to sign up for a monthly carrier plan, as this deal doesn't apply to an unlocked iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the reduced price only applies to the smartphone in the Alpine Green colorway.

While it’s been succeeded by the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is still a fantastic smartphone. In fact, some people may prefer it to the latest model with its slightly odd-looking Dynamic Island. And though we expect to see the iPhone 15 range, including the iPhone 15 Pro Max, in September, the upgrades that the phone could bring in may not be as dramatic as we’d like.

So the iPhone 13 Pro Max is still well worth your consideration if you need a new iPhone sooner than later. Its A15 Bionic chip is still more than capable of running the most demanding mobile games and apps.

And its trio of rear cameras produces fantastic photos, including ultra-wide-angle shots and some zoomed-in photos. The camera array also excels at video, making the iPhone 13 Pro Max a great phone for capturing ad hoc video, from holiday reels to more creative projects courtesy of the Cinema Mode.

Battery life is also great, with the iPhone 13 Pro Max delivering an impressive 12 hours and 16 minutes in the Tom’s Guide battery test, which surfs the web over 5G continuously with the screen brightness set at 150 nits.

Overall, this iPhone 13 Pro Max deal from Amazon is rather attractive. Yes, you need to sign up for a carrier, but that's par for the course when it comes to the best cell phone deals. In short, if you need a new iPhone today, then this deal is well worth your consideration.