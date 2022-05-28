Epic Memorial Day TV deal: Samsung 65-inch QLED TV now $300 off

Memorial Day TV sales are really starting to heat up now. Retailers are heavily reducing some of the best televisions around, and we've just spotted a pretty epic discount on a gorgeous Samsung QLED TV.

For a limited time, you can get a 65-inch Samsung Q80A QLED 4K TV for $997 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a massive $302 off its usual price of $1,299. It's also the lowest price we've ever seen for this excellent television. The same price is also available at Best Buy (opens in new tab) if Amazon sells out. We don't expect to see a better deal on Memorial Day itself, so there's no reason to delay with this one.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65" Q80A 4K QLED TV: was $1,299 now $997 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Q80A 4K QLED TV has dropped to its all-time low of $999 at Amazon. It offers a full array backlight with dimming zones, plus Samsung's Quantum HDR 12x dynamic tone-mapping adjusts HDR output based on the scene. You also get Samsung's Tizen OS, built-in Alexa/Bixby, and Object Tracking Sound, which uses the TV's up-firing speakers to deliver realistic 3D audio with sound that tracks objects as they move on screen.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65" Q80A 4K QLED TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If Best Buy is your retailer of choice, the 55-inch Q80A OLED model has also dropped to $999 at the popular electronics retailer. This is the same great television at the same great price. We don't expect to see this TV drop lower any time soon, so definitely don't sleep on this fantastic deal.

Samsung has a reputation for making fantastic QLED TVs and the Q80A is certainly no expectation. It packs a Quantum 4K Processor that is capable of upscaling even standard definition content and making it look better than ever. Plus, with support for Quantum HDR 12X and 100% Color Volume, whether you're watching a blockbuster movie, a binge-worthy TV show or a can't-miss live sporting event, it will all look down crystal clear.

This TV also offers all the Smart TV features you could ever need courtesy of Samsung Tizen OS. Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Apple TV Plus and more are all ready to watch out of the box, plus with integrated Alexa support you can control your favorite streaming services with just your voice.

Gamers will also love this Samsung QLED TV. It boasts a 120Hz refresh rate for gaming at 120fps on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Not to mention Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus and FreeSync Premium Pro. Don’t worry if that all sounds like jargon to you, it basically means you can enjoy next-gen gaming the way it was intended, totally lag-free.

Cheap TV deals are in demand all year long, but they get particularly good during Memorial Day sales, and this offer is one of the best we've seen so far this year. If you're not quite convinced, or just want to see some alternative options, we've got a full roundup of the best Memorial Day TV sales which includes discounts on models from LG, Hisense and Sony.