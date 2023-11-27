Don’t wait! Cyber Monday sale discounts our favorite chargers and power banks down to $7

If there’s one thing that all of our favorite gadgets universally share, it’s that they all need to be powered. Whether it’s your laptop, phone, handheld gaming system, or wireless earbuds, you can actually find generous deals on power banks, chargers, outlet extenders, and portable surge protectors for Cyber Monday — including wireless chargers if you don’t want to deal with pesky wires all over the place.

You don’t want to wait long because these deals are available for a limited time. We’ve been keeping an eye out on all the sales happening for Cyber Monday, with deals over 50% off on many popular chargers and wireless chargers starting at $9. Even better, there are several 3-in-1 chargers on our list that can charge several gadgets simultaneously.

Best Cyber Monday charger and power bank deals

Mifaso Outlet Extender: was $16 now $9 @ Amazon

It's Since you own several gadgets, the easiest way to power them all is with an outlet extender. Not only does the Mifaso Outlet Extender have 8 outlets, but it even fashions in two USB-C ports and one USB-A port.

TOZO W1 Wireless Charger: was $19 now $10 @ Amazon

It's one of the sleekest wireless chargers around, but you don't need to spend a fortune on the TOZO W1 wireless charger. We also love how it's just as skinny as a coaster, which surprisingly outs out 10W wireless charging power.

UGREEN 30W USB-C Charger: was $19 now $11 @ Amazon

This micro-sized USB-C charger can not only power your phones, but it's also powerful enough to charger tablets and some hybrid laptops. This UGREEN USB-C Charger puts out 30W of power in such a compact size.

ESR Shift Wireless Car Charger: was $38 now $14 @ Amazon

We love chargers that have more utility than their usual purpose. The ESR Shift Wireless Car Charger achieves this because it's a vent clip charger for your car, along with the option to detach it if you want to hold on to your phone while still charging it.

Anker 335 Wireless Charger: was $25 now $16 @ Amazon

Why settle on one when you can charge up to three of your favorite Apple gadgets? The cool thing about the Anker 335 Wireless Charger is that it can simultaneously charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Plus, its foldable design means you can bring it with you on trips.

INIU Portable Charger: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

The INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best portable charger you can buy. It offers two USB-A ports, fast device charging, and a sizable battery that can keep your smartphone powered all day long. It normally sells for $29, but it's on sale and you can click the on-page digital coupon to get it for $17.

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $21 now $17 @ Amazon

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment, but it's otherwise a travel essential. Click the on-page coupon to get this price at checkout.

Belkin BoostCharge USB-C Portable Charger: was $29 now $18 @ Amazon

Need to charge multiple devices at once? The Belkin BoostCharge lets you simultaneously charge up to three devices with a USB-C port and two via USB-A ports. It features 10,000 mAh of power delivering 40 hours of additional battery life to your gadgets. A 15cm USB-C to USB-A cable is included so you can start charging compatible devices right out of the box.

INIU Portable Charger 20000mAh: was $39 now $28 @ Amazon

We like this model because its dual-function USB-C port lets you charge it and other devices with the same USB-C cables. Additionally, you've got two other USB-A ports for recharging other devices. Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to drop its price to just $28.99.

Anker Nano Power Bank: was $31 now $19 @ Amazon

This Anker power bank has a built-in Lightning connector that makes it easier than ever to charge your iPhone on the go. The pocket-sized charger features 12W fast charging and it's also MFi certified, which means it's designed specifically for Apple devices like iPhones and iPads.