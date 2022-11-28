Cyber Monday mattress sale knocks top-rated mattress to epic price low

If ever there were a time to buy a new bed, today is it. Cyber Monday mattress deals are now live and they're taking hundreds off beds featured in our best mattress guide.

For instance, right now you can get the Cocoon Chill Hybrid Mattress (twin) for just $474 (opens in new tab) via coupon code "EXTRA25." Likewise, you can get the queen size for $774 via coupon "EXTRA25." Those are the best prices we've seen for this top-rated bed all year. Plus, you'll get two DreamFit Pillows (opens in new tab) and DreamFit Sheets (opens in new tab) for free with your mattress purchase.

(opens in new tab) Cocoon Chill mattress: was $769 now $474 @ Cocoon by Sealy (opens in new tab)

Free pillows & sheets: If you're the type of person that gets warm overnight, this is the mattress for you. While many mattresses can wick away heat, in our Cocoon Chill Mattress review (opens in new tab) we found that the Cocoon Chill does the best job of actually keeping you cool overnight. We also love the mattress' ability to reduce motion transfer, so you won't notice when your partner gets up in the middle of the night. As part of its Black Friday mattress deals — the twin size is down to just $474 (was $769), whereas the queen is on sale for $774 (was $1,239). Plus, you get free pillows and a sheet set with your mattress purchase. Use coupon "EXTRA25" during checkout to get these prices. Plus, you get free pillows and a sheet set with your mattress purchase.

The Cocoon Chill is a 12-inch hybrid mattress that combines memory foam with premium coils to offer more targeted support and better heat dissipation. In fast, the Chill mattress line holds a spot in our best mattress guide for the way it can efficiently absorb and dissipate heat. The Chill Hybrid Mattress scores a 6 in Cocoon by Sealy's firmness scale (with 10 being the most firm mattress possible).

As an added bonus, you'll also get two DreamFit pillows ($80 value) and DreamFit sheets ($119 value) for free with any Chill mattress purchase. Cocoon by Sealy offers free return shipping if you're not sure what mattress you prefer. All mattresses are also backed by a 10-year warranty.