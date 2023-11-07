Casper’s cheapest mattress drops to just $82 in epic Black Friday deal

If you’re on a tight budget but want a mattress from a trusted brand, Casper Sleep is selling its most budget-friendly bed for as little as $81.25. Casper has slashed the price of its Snug mattress by 75% , meaning you can buy a queen size Casper Snug mattress for as little as $123.75 (was $495), saving over $370.

Casper is famed for selling some of the best mattresses in a box around, and this memory foam bed is one of the best mattresses for those in search of something more affordable – whether you're a student on a tight budget or need a mattress for your spare guest room. Created with premium memory foam, the Snug mattress is designed to provide pressure relief by conforming to your body shape. Its ProSupport Foam also prevents you from sinking and sagging and creates a firmer feel.

This bed is marked as final sale, meaning it’s unlikely you’ll ever see Black Friday mattress deals this huge again, so now is the best time to buy (the twin size is already sold out). However, the final sale mark also means that it comes with risks: there is no sleep trial, returns, or exchanges. However, with the additions of a 10-year warranty and free shipping, we think a cosy king size mattress under $150 from a major brand is an absolute steal.