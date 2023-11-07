Casper’s cheapest mattress drops to just $82 in epic Black Friday deal

If you’re on a tight budget but want a mattress from a trusted brand, Casper Sleep is selling its most budget-friendly bed for as little as $81.25. Casper has slashed the price of its Snug mattress by 75%, meaning you can buy a queen size Casper Snug mattress for as little as $123.75 (was $495), saving over $370.
Casper is famed for selling some of the best mattresses in a box around, and this memory foam bed is one of the best mattresses for those in search of something more affordable – whether you're a student on a tight budget or need a mattress for your spare guest room. Created with premium memory foam, the Snug mattress is designed to provide pressure relief by conforming to your body shape. Its ProSupport Foam also prevents you from sinking and sagging and creates a firmer feel.
This bed is marked as final sale, meaning it’s unlikely you’ll ever see Black Friday mattress deals this huge again, so now is the best time to buy (the twin size is already sold out). However, the final sale mark also means that it comes with risks: there is no sleep trial, returns, or exchanges. However, with the additions of a 10-year warranty and free shipping, we think a cosy king size mattress under $150 from a major brand is an absolute steal.
Casper Snug mattress
Was: $325
From: $81.25 at Casper
Saving: Up to $446.25
Summary: The 8.5” Casper Snug is a good cheap mattress that sits on the firmer end of the comfort scale. That makes it ideally suited to back and stomach sleepers who need a firmer surface to keep their spines aligned. Its ProSupport Foam also prevents sleepers from sinking into the mattress, which makes it ideal for plus-sized sleepers who need a firmer sleep surface. However, lightweight (those who weigh under 130lbs) and side sleepers may need something softer to relieve their pressure points. While it isn’t technically a cooling mattress, its layer of open-cell top foam increases airflow to help hot sleepers keep cool.
Benefits: Free shipping | 10-year limited warranty
Price history: While Casper Sleep has kicked off their Black Friday sale with 20% off all mattresses, the final sale deal on the Casper Snug is the biggest price drop of the season. During big sales events – from Black Friday to Labor Day – the price of a Snug mattress is usually reduced by $40 to $90, but these previous discounts pale in comparison to this 75% off bargain. If you have your eye on this cheap bed by a popular brand, now is definitely the best time to buy for an amazing saving.