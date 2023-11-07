I test yoga mats for a living — these are the 7 best early Black Friday sales I'd recommend

On November 24, Black Friday lands again, followed closely by Cyber Monday. But if you don't want to wait until then to shop yoga mats and accessories, these are the best yoga deals to jump on right now.

I'm no stranger to a yoga mat. I have a regular practice, and I'm spending even more time on the mat than usual as I prepare to train for my Yin yoga certificate. So having already put together my list of the best yoga mats on the market, I've been scouring Amazon for the early Black Friday bargains worth your money. I think I've found some impressive hot ticket items.

If Lululemon isn't for you, you don't need to spend hundreds to pick up brilliant yoga equipment, just check out these Black Friday deals below!

7 best yoga early Black Friday deals

Manduka PRO Lite yoga mat: was $108 now $80 @ Amazon

I'm a huge fan of Manduka, and you can save 26% on one of the most popular mats from the brand. The yoga mat is Amazon's Choice and is rated the #1 recommended mat by fitness professionals. You'll benefit from 4.7mm of cushioning and it's made from 100% latex-free PVC while remaining planet-friendly. We do warn it takes a while to break this mat in, so be patient with the grip!

Vixa yoga mat set: was $35 now $17 @ Amazon

The 3-in-1 yoga set from Vixa is at its lowest price in 30 days with 50% off for a limited time. The set comes with two booty bands, a natural rubber and suede exercise mat and TPE knee pad to help you flow with comfort. This design has eco-friendly credentials, but users might not enjoy 1.5mm of thickness depending on your practice.

Gaiam yoga mat: was $35 now $26 @ Amazon

Save 23% on the Gaiam yoga mat. The popular brand features in our best yoga mats round-up and pulls in a 4.7 rating across nearly 20,000 reviews on Amazon. It's famed for marrying thickness with a lightweight feel. And guess what? Shoppers can access a free yoga class upon purchase!

Shmilyashly yoga mat storage rack was $169 now $89 @ Amazon

You can save 47% on this storage solution for a limited time. The storage rack houses yoga mats, ab wheels, dumbbells, foam rollers and more to help you keep your exercise space organized. It's strong and durable with transportation wheels to help you optimize your home gym set-up.

STUHOO yoga blocks and strap: was $15 now $10 @ Amazon

Save 32% on the Amazon's Choice yoga block and strap set. The pack includes two yoga blocks and an an extra long 8ft strap to help you correct alignment and delve deeper into poses while building flexibility and mobility. The pack also comes with a free e-Book visuals guide.

EZ JOI yoga wheel set: was $59 now $35 @ Amazon

Save 40% on this yoga wheel set during early Black Friday deals, and apply a 10% coupon at checkout. The 3 wheel massage foam rollers come in 6,10 and 13" diameters which suit backbends and gentle stretches. The set even comes with a one-year extended warranty.

The Original Body Roller: was $39 now $23 @ Amazon

The body roller is 40% less right now for a limited time. This model has been awarded Amazon's Choice and continues to pull in high praise. The 3D textured roller has triple massage zones to replicate the human hand and is suitable for before and after yoga and Pilates practice to reach painful trigger points. The dual grid design has finger zones with ridges and the opposite side has spiked bumps, so you're in safe hands while you roll.

We've got more Black Friday deals here if you're seeking more discounts on tech, wearables and fitness products.

At Tom's Guide, we test the best home gym equipment on the market so that you can make informed choices at every step. Whether it's yoga blocks, straps or mats, we only list Black Friday yoga deals worth buying.