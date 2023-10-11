I use the Manduka PRO yoga mat for hot yoga — and now it's 35% off during Prime Day

I use the Manduka PRO yoga mat to practice hot yoga, and it's a firm favorite for my home workouts. The mat is even rated #1 for recommended mats by fitness instructors and yoga therapists.

Right now you can get the Manduka PRO yoga mat for just $90 at Amazon during the October Prime Day deals, which is $48 off for a limited time.

Right now you can save 35% on the hugely popular Manduka PRO yoga mat. I love using the mat during hot yoga classes, but it does need breaking in to release that sticky grip everyone raves about. Grab it now while Prime Day deals last.

Of the best yoga mats on the market, the Manduka brand is a big hitter. So much so that it's still rated #1 amongst fitness professionals, including me. I love this mat, although it does take some getting used to.

When I first tested it out, I couldn't understand why anyone found it so grippy and the textured top layer felt slippery. But after following some simple instructions from Manduka, I managed to break it in and haven't looked back. The high-density cushioning provides 6mm of thickness, and each mat is handmade with 100% latex-free PVC.

The brand also won at our fitness awards 2023 this year for its PRO Lite model.

Manduka says the non-slip grip of the PRO improves with use, so remember to hit the mat regularly for best results. And my favorite feature is the use of closed-cell materials to lock out moisture and help keep the mat clean, which I've found super helpful during testing.

If you enjoy hot yoga, you'll want to unroll this yoga mat time and time again.

