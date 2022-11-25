Black Friday sale at Beautyrest knocks up to $800 off beds and bases

The holiday season is in full swing and that means now is the time to shop for Black Friday mattress deals. Mattress manufacturers are discounting some of their best mattress lineups and this week is the best time of year to shop.

For instance, you can get up to $800 off select Beautyrest mattresses (opens in new tab). After discount, you can get the Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Series from $1,199 (opens in new tab). That's $100 off and one of the top mattress deals we've seen from Beautyrest.

(opens in new tab) Beautyrest: up to $800 off mattress + base @ Beautyrest (opens in new tab)

Beautyrest is taking up to $800 off select mattress lines for Black Friday. After discount, the Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Series twin sells for $1,199 (was $1,399) of the queen for $1,399 (was $1,599). All mattress purchases come with a 100-night in-home trial.

(opens in new tab) Beautyrest Black Luxury Base: up to $400 off @ Beautyrest (opens in new tab)

As part of its current sale, Beautyrest is taking up to $200 off select Black Luxury Bases. After discount, prices start at $1,899 ($100 off). The Black Luxury Base Adjustable Base offers premium features like dual massage, head tilt, and smart home connectivity. It also has USB outlets that let you charge your gadgets.

Not sure which Beautyrest mattress to get? The Harmony Lux Carbon Series is the most affordable mattress in Beautyrest's sale. These hybrid mattresses feature Beautyrest's innovative coils paired with gel memory foam. After discount, the Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Series starts at $1,199 (opens in new tab).

If you're looking for more luxrious mattress, then you'll want to check out the Beautyrest Black mattress line. It's been designed to allow for cooler sleep and it also includes Beautyrest's latest pocketed coil spring technology to provide all the support that you need. After discount, the Beautyrest Black mattress line starts at $1,949 (opens in new tab).

As part of its sale, Beautyrest is also knocking up to $200 off its Black Luxury Bases with prices from $1,899 (opens in new tab). All Beautyrest mattresses include a 100-night in-home trial, white glove delivery, and 10-year limited warranty.