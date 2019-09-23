Best Black Friday Gaming Deals in 2019

Don't splurge on that new game or console just yet. Black Friday 2019 is only a few weeks away, and as always, you should expect tons of gaming deals on new consoles, games, and accessories.

This Black Friday (which kicks off on Nov. 29) will mark the last holiday shopping season before the PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett arrive next year, so we're expecting some of the deepest PS4 deals and Xbox One deals yet. Plus, there's even a chance the new Nintendo Switch Lite may see a modest price cut.

Black Friday Gaming deals to watch out for

Both the PS4 and Xbox One have dropped as low as $180 to $200 during previous Black Fridays. For Black Friday 2019, we expect that number to go even lower.

Likewise, you should expect some solid savings on the $499 Xbox One X and $399 PS4 Pro, both of which we've seen drop between $300 and $350 during previous Black Friday gaming sales.

If you're holding out for Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals, know that there likely won't be many big discounts on Nintendo's $299 hybrid console. Nintendo typically throws in a free $35 eShop gift card with Switch purchases during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday season, and we expect a similar promotion to pop back up this year. Same goes for the new $199 Nintendo Switch Lite, although it was briefly on sale for $169.99 ($30 off) at Rakuten. As expected, the 24-hour deal sold out in minutes. Likewise, any dollar-off Black Friday Nintendo Switch Lite discounts are likely to sell out fast.

Naturally, you should expect big discounts on some of the hottest new AAA games. We've seen new fall releases drop to as low as half price during Black Friday gaming sales at major retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy as well as digital store fronts, so if you haven't picked up titles such as Control, Gears 5 and Borderlands 3 yet, you might want to wait. However, you should know that first-party Nintendo games rarely go on sale, so you might as well pick up that copy of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening now.

Finally, look forward to lots of Black Friday PC gaming sales. We've seen huge discounts on top gaming PCs, laptops, components and peripherals during previous Black Friday periods, so you might want to wait if you're looking to upgrade your rig.

Don't want to wait for Black Friday gaming deals? Check out our roundup of the best gaming deals you can get right now.