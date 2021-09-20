Best Buy tipped for its first in-store PS5 restock of 2021

Best Buy hasn’t held a PS5 restock since mid-August, but that could be set to change this week as the electronics retailer is being tipped to take fresh orders of Sony’s in-demand console later this week.

This drop will be a little different than usual, as it will reportedly only take place in-store. This means that in order to purchase a console in this Best Buy PS5 restock you’ll need to visit a physical retail store and hope that you secure a good spot in the line that could stretch around the block.

The initial reporting on this Best Buy PS5 restock comes from our sister site TechRadar. The site’s U.S. Editor-in-Chief Matt Swider has become one of the most recognized names in the PS5 stock tracking games, and he’s got the sources to back up his reputation.

TechRadar’s inside sources claim that Best Buy will be holding an in-store PS5 restock on Thursday (September 23), with multiple stores apparently having more than 50 units available. This would represent a fairly substantial restock and should allow gamers still on the hunt for a next-gen console the opportunity to finally pick one up — assuming they live close to a Best Buy store, of course.

You won’t be left out if you’re more of an Xbox gamer, Best Buy will also be holding an Xbox Series X restock at the same time according to TechRadar’s sources. The retailer is also expected to have significantly high stock levels of Microsoft’s next-gen console as well. So, if you want a PS5 or Xbox Series X it looks like Best Buy is the place to be this week.

This drop will be the retailer’s first in-store PS5 restock of 2021, as all it's previous restocks have been exclusively available online. There is a range of pros and cons when it comes to in-store restocks. While resellers aren’t able to deploy online scalper bots, in-store drops can lead to some quite unsavory scenes as witnessed when Best Buy held one for the coveted Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card earlier this year — be prepared to deal with line cutters!

If TechRadar’s sources are accurate (and they have a history of being spot-on) then expect this Best Buy PS5 restock to be confirmed shortly. We’ll update this article with any additional information, such as which locations will have stock and when the retailer will begin allowing people to line up outside its stores, as we get it.

If you’d rather not venture into a physical store in order to purchase a next-gen console, then make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock hubs. These comprehensive guides are updated daily with the latest stock information and tips.

