Best Buy just sliced $450 off the best gaming laptop

Gaming laptop deals are always in high demand. Primarily that's because the best gaming laptops are typically very expensive investments. So we're always on the hunt for big savings on well-specced machines, and right now but Best Buy is offering a sizeable discount on our favorite model.

Case in point, this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop is on sale for $1,199 at Best Buy. That's a saving of $450 compared to its full retail price of $1,649, and it's one of the strongest deals on a gaming laptop we've spotted in recent weeks.

This Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop has just been slashed $450 off at Best Buy, dropping it to $1,199. Underneath its sleek casing, you'll find an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, AMD Radeon RX 6700S GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It also packs a 14-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. It's a great pick for newcomers to the world of PC gaming and veterans alike, and currently tops our ranking of the best gaming laptops.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 tops our roundup of the best gaming laptops, and we've even labeled it as the "gaming laptop to beat". There's a whole lot to like about this powerful machine, but for starters, we really like its sleek design. Some gaming laptops go over the top with angular cases festooned with RGB lightning, but we appreciate the aesthetic simplicity of this Asus ROG Zephyrus machine.

Underneath the two-tone casing, you’ll find solid specs that are more than enough to play some of the best PC games at high settings. The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, paired with an AMD Radeon RX 6700S graphics card, which is comparable to a low-powered Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. It’s also packing 16GB of RAM, which is more than enough for blockbuster gaming, and a 1TB SSD for storing dozens of games at the same time.

The 14-inch display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and ROG Nebula technology for constantly low lag when gaming. And we also love the ultra-thin bezels that never get in the way of you seeing the full picture. The borders may be slim but there’s still space for an in-built 720p webcam — although we'd have preferred a 1080p model.

When it comes to ports this Asus gaming laptop is reasonably generous. You get the expected collection of USB sockets including two USB-A 3.2 ports, two USB-C 3.2 ports and an HDMI for connecting the laptop to a larger display or gaming monitor. Naturally, there's also a headphone jack, or you could instead opt for one of the best wireless gaming headsets.

Whether you're a newcomer to the world of PC gaming or a veteran looking to take your vast gaming library on the move, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 makes a seriously compelling case for itself, especially at this discounted price.