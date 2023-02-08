Quick! Asus M16 gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti just got sliced by $550

Best Buy is currently the retailer to beat when it comes to gaming laptop deals. We flagged an epic saving on the Asus G14 laptop yesterday (Feb. 7), and we’ve just stopped another killer discount on a high-specced Asus M16 model.

Right now, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 Gaming Laptop is on sale for $1,599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a massive $550 off its full retail price of $2,149. This is an excellent price for a model that comes packing some pretty solid specs, and it’s also one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 Gaming Laptop: was $2,149 now $1,599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 has been slashed $550 off in this Best Buy gaming laptop deal. It packs a 16-inch display with 165Hz refresh rate, as well as an Intel Core i9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. It's a great gaming laptop with an unassuming design that makes it ideal for dual use as a work machine as well.

The ROG Zephyrus M16 is Asus’ first-ever 16-inch gaming laptop, and while it doesn’t quite make the cut for our roundup of the best gaming laptops, it’s still a portable device that makes a strong case for itself.

For starters, we love its sleek design that doesn’t needlessly shout about its gaming credentials. Unlike some gaming laptops, you won’t find garish angles and unnecessary RGB lighting here. Its pleasingly simple design makes the M16 an excellent pick if you want a device that can double as a work laptop as well.

Of course, with a gaming laptop, it’s the internal components that really matter and the Asus M16 doesn’t disappoint in this area. This laptop comes fully equipped for playing some of the best PC games at high settings. Underneath the casing, you’ll find an Intel Core i9 processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. The laptop has 16GB of RAM, which is more than enough for gaming, and there’s a sizeable 1TB SSD for storage.

You’ll also appreciate the 16-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate, and the thin bezels that border the screen. Although, we do wish the in-built webcam offered a higher resolution as 720p doesn’t really cut it in 2023. On a more positive note, you do get a generous selection of ports with two USB-A 3.2, and a USB-C 2.3 (plus, a USB-C charging socket) as well as an HDMI connector for hooking the laptop up to a larger display or one of the best gaming monitors.

Overall, the Asus ROG Zephyrus is a great choice for both newcomers and veterans of PC gaming. And at this discounted price now is an ideal time to buy. However, if you’re not fully sold, make sure to check out our roundup of the best laptop deals for savings on a whole range of machines from budget Chromebooks to top-of-the-line gaming laptops.