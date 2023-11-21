Best Black Friday Ring deals 2023 — 15 best sales to shop now

Black Friday is one of the best times of year to shop the best Ring Video Doorbells. At Tom's Guide we've tested all the important Ring models, and we keep an eye on the best prices of the year too.

If you're short on time, the deal I recommend most is the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus for $119 at Amazon. We rank it as the best doorbell Ring has made due to its expansive vertical view, 1536p HD video capture and ease of use. Right now it's $60 off and its lowest price ever.

Meanwhile, if you're on a smaller budget, the Ring Video Doorbell for $54 at Amazon is an excellent choice. It's the best inexpensive video doorbell we've ever tested and right now it's $44 off, making it even better value.

Best Ring Black Friday deals you can get now

Ring Video Doorbell deals

Ring Video Doorbell (2020): was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

Ring's flagship video doorbell is 45% off in this Black Friday deal. It can be wired or run on battery power, and is the least expensive of Ring's video doorbells that can let you know if there's a package at your door. Unlike pricier models, though, it lacks head-to-toe video and a removable battery. Check out our Ring Video Doorbell review to learn more.

Ring Video Doorbell w/ Echo Show 5: was $189 now $64 @ Amazon

This deal combines the Ring Video Doorbell with the Echo Show 5 for $64, saving you $125 overall. Both the satin and bronze colorways are available at this price. With the included Echo Show 5, you’ve got a home hub through which you can view and talk to your visitors.

Ring Video Doorbell (2020) w/ Solar Panel: was $159 now $149 @ Ring

If you're planning to use your Ring Video Doorbell on battery power alone, adding this solar panel means you won't have to recharge it nearly as often. You can also get this deal with a white solar panel as well as different-colored Ring Video Doorbells.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus w/ Ring Stick Up Cam: was $279 now $164 @ Amazon

This deal gets you the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus along with the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, so you can see who's at your door, as well as elsewhere around your house. This Ring Video Doorbell is only one of three Ring Video Doorbells with package detection, has a removable battery, and gives you head-to-toe video, too.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus w/ Echo Show 5: was $269 now $159 @ Amazon

This deal takes $20 off the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, and throws in the Amazon Echo Show 5 for free — a total savings of $100. It's a great deal if you're looking for a versatile video doorbell and a great compact smart display.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus w/ Ring Spotlight Cam Plus: was $349 now $219 @ Amazon

This deal gets you Ring's best all-around video doorbell, along with a quality spotlight camera for $80 less than if you were to purchase them separately. Note that this deal is for the battery-powered version of the Spotlight Cam Plus, not the hardwired version.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 w/ Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $449 now $249 @ Amazon

If you're looking to add both a video doorbell and a floodlight cam to your house, this is a deal to check out. It's not Ring's highest-end floodlight camera, but it does have a built-in siren, 1080p video and motion-activated 2000-lumen LED floodlights.

Ring security camera deals

Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen (2023): was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

The new Ring Indoor Cam (2023) can record 1080p video, scare off intruders with a built-in siren, and detect motion in specified zones. It is more compact than the previous model with the addition of a new privacy shutter and upgraded mount. This is the lowest price we've seen to date.

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus: was $169 now $119 @ Amazon

LOWEST PRICE! This 2022 Ring camera has now dropped to its best price ever. It offers protection for your home night and day with its 1080p video feed, Color Night vision, and a spotlight that can illuminate its surroundings. Plus it runs off battery power so you can set it up wherever it's needed.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

This Ring floodlight camera has a 1080p camera, two LED floodlights that deliver 2000 lumens, and a built-in 105-dB siren. Unlike the pricier Ring Floodlight Cam Pro, it lacks 5GHz Wi-Fi, HDR, and +3D Motion Detection, but will otherwise give you a good, clear image. And, it's $80 off its regular price!

Ring accessory deals

Ring Solar Steplight: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon

If you're looking for some of the best solar lights, you can now save $30 on Ring's Solar Steplights. On test, these were easy to install and gave off plenty of light to illuminate our steps. They feature motion detection to save on energy too. This deal includes a Ring Bridge, giving you access to smart features including remote control. Check out our Ring Solar Step Light review for more info on its performance.

Ring Solar Pathlight + Bridge: was $119 now $89 @ Amazon

The Ring Solar Pathlights do an excellent job at keeping your pathway light all night long; built-in motion detectors will cause them to automatically brighten when someone approaches. And, thanks to their solar panels, all you have to do is stick 'em in the ground. This bundle, which gets you two lights and a bridge to connect them to your home network, is currently $30 off.

Ring Spotlight 2-pack with Bridge: was $129 now $99 @ Ring

These battery-powered spotlights will provide illumination when they detect motion, and can be linked to other Ring devices, as well as Alexa. The lights are rated at 400 lumens each, and the batteries should last up to a year on a charge.

Where to find the best Ring video doorbell deals

The best place to shop for the best Ring video doorbell deals (aside from Ring.com) is Amazon. That's because Amazon owns Ring, so it tends to offer the best discounts, and often bundles Ring's devices with Amazon smart speakers and displays. Yes, you can find many of the same deals at Best Buy and B&H Photo, but Amazon tends to save the best discounts for itself.

What should I look for in a Ring Black Friday deal?

Although Ring began as a video doorbell company, it has since expanded to home security cameras, DIY alarm kits, and other outdoor lighting. Pretty much all of the company's portfolio of products are on sale for Black Friday; here are some tips for finding the best Ring Black Friday deal for you.

Ring video doorbells

Many of the best Black Friday Ring video doorbell deals involve bundling the doorbell itself with another smart home device, such as an Amazon Echo Dot or Amazon Echo Show 5. If you're thinking of buying a deal that includes the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, we highly recommend looking at ones that include the Echo Dot or a Ring Chime, as the doorbell itself will not work with your existing mechanical doorbell chime.

Package detection

If you're planning on receiving a lot of deliveries, then we recommend looking for deals on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, and the Ring Video Doorbell (2020), the only models in the company's lineup that have package detection.

Field of view

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and the Battery Doorbell Plus have a squarer field of view — the company calls it head-to-toe video— good if you want to see what's happening closer to the foot of your door. All the rest of Ring's video doorbells have a more horizontal field of view, so you'll see more side-to-side, but less up-and-down.

Battery or wired?

If you're replacing a traditional video doorbell, then it's probably worth looking for a wired video doorbell. That way, you don't have to worry about recharging a battery. If, however, you're planning to put a video doorbell in a spot where there isn't any power, a battery-operated model is the way to go.

Among Ring's current battery-powered video doorbells, only the Battery Doorbell Plus has a removable battery, so you can buy a second battery and swap it with the first. When the battery runs out on the other models, you have to remove the entire unit off your door to recharge it — which means you won't have a video doorbell during that time.

You can find a fuller comparison of Ring's doorbells on our best Ring video doorbells page, but below is a quick rundown of each of the company's models.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ring video doorbells: Specs compared Row 0 - Cell 0 Ring Video Doorbell Wired Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) Ring Battery Doorbell Plus Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 Price $64.99 $99.99 $179.99 $249.99 Size 3.9 x 1.8 x 0.8 in 4.98 x 2.4 x 1.1 in 5.1 x 2.4 x 1.1 in 4 x 1.8 x 0.88 in Resolution 1080p 1080p 1536 x 1536 1536 x 1536 Wiring Hardwired Battery or hardwired Battery or hardwired Hardwired Field of View 155 degrees horizontal, 90 degrees vertical 155 degrees horizontal, 90 degrees vertical 150 degrees (horiz and vert) 150 degrees (horiz and vert) Wi-Fi 2.4GHz 2.4Ghz 2.4 GHz 2.4, 5GHz Pre-roll Yes No No Yes Removable battery No No Yes n/a Package detection No Yes Yes Yes

Ring security cameras

Ring makes both indoor and outdoor security cameras, which gives you plenty to choose from. Here's a quick rundown of some of the biggest features you'll find for each

Pro vs. Plus

Many of Ring's security cameras, whether they're for outdoor or indoor use, will have either "Plus" or "Pro" at the end of their names. This connotes special features that one camera will have.

Pro models come with HDR video, which means that you'll get better colors and contrast from your video, especially if there's a lot of shadows, or areas in your video that are really bright or really dark.

In addition, Pro models have 3D motion detection, as well as "Bird's Eye Zones" and "Bird's Eye Motion," which allows you to more precisely track where someone or something is detected within the range of the camera's view.

Lastly, the Pro models have 5GHz Wi-Fi, which means higher throughput, as well as enhanced audio, so you can better hear what's going on.

Outdoor cameras

Ring has three outdoor cameras: Stick-up cameras, which do not have their own light source, Spotlight cameras, and Floodlight cameras. For each type of camera, you can also choose its power source; depending on the model, you can pick from battery-powered, plug-in, wired or solar-powered.

The Spotlight cam is the most versatile here, as you can choose from a model that's battery-powered, plugs into an outlet, can be hardwired to your home, or can run off solar power.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ring outdoor security cameras: Power source Row 0 - Cell 0 Stick Up Cam Spotlight Cam Floodlight Cam Battery Yes Yes No Plug-in Yes Yes Yes Solar Yes Yes No Hardwired No Yes Yes

If you're looking for other bargains this holiday season, be sure to check out the best Black Friday smart home deals, Black Friday robot vacuum deals, and Black Friday TV deals.