Apple’s AirPods 2 are at their lowest ever price this Prime Day

Amazon’s Prime Day is a great time to bag some of the best deals. Whether you are looking at wireless earbuds, or a price reduction on some of Apple’s products — we have you covered with the best Prime Day deals. This time on Prime Day there is a massive price drop on one of Apple’s best wireless earbuds. Apple’s AirPods 2 are down to a record low price.

For a limited time, you can get Apple AirPods 2 for $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab) with the wireless charging case. That’s a huge $70 saving for the AirPods that usually retail for $159. This is definitely one of the best Prime Day deals as this is the lowest price that one of Apple’s wireless earbuds have ever been available for. The AirPods 2 were on sale just recently and had dropped down to $119. But this killer deal brings the price down by another $30, making it even harder to pass.

(opens in new tab) AirPods 2: was $159 now $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) AirPods 2nd Gen was launched by Apple in 2019 and continues to be one of the best wireless earbuds the company has made. The AirPods pack in a 24-hour battery life (with the case) and the H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity. They also have Apple’s classic long-stem design, fit comfortably and have stellar audio quality. The AirPods skip Active Noise Cancelation though. With $70 off the AirPods 2 right now, this deal may not stay for too long.

The AirPods 2 might have been launched in 2019 but they are still pretty top of the heap for iPhone owners. They miss out on our best wireless earbuds list only because their spot has been filled by their successors — the AirPods 3.

What you get out of the AirPods 2 is great audio quality. Yes, it misses out on Active Noise Cancelation but they are one of the most comfortable wireless earbuds we have tried. You can wear them for an easy 2 hours at a stretch and not feel any discomfort.

The AirPods 2 also carries the powerful H1 chip. With this, switching connections between Apple devices is much faster and it helps with the battery life as well. The AirPods 2 gives us 24 hours of battery with the wireless charging case.

Apple has retained the classic AirPods long-stem design on these, which houses different sensors. Calling out to Siri is smooth even in crowded spaces. The charging case is wireless, which of course means you don’t have to rely just on a lightning cable to charge these.