Apple Prime Day deals 2023 — 7 early sales I recommend

Amazon’s second Prime Day sale is almost here, and it looks like it’s going to kick off the official holiday shopping season for 2023. Another Prime Day means we’re likely to see discounts on a lot of great products, including things that almost never see any significant price drops.
Apple products often dominate this category, whether we’re talking MacBooks, iPads, iPhones, or the many other products Apple has to offer. That means big sales events like Prime Day are the perfect opportunity to save some money on Apple gear. And the good news is that you don’t have to wait until October 10 to take advantage of Apple Prime Day deals
Here are 7 of our favorite early Apple Prime Day deals you can buy right now.
MacBook Pro 15" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon
You can already save $200 on Apple’s latest MacBook Air, complete with a 15.6-inch Liquid Retina Display. Inside is Apple’s M2 CPU w/ a 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and up to 18 hours of battery life. We called it the best 15-inch laptop for your money in our MacBook Air 15-inch review, but if you prefer a cheaper option, the 13-inch model is on sale for $899 at Best Buy — which is also $200 off.
Price check: $1,299 @ Best Buy | $1,099 @ B&H Photo
Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $479 @ Amazon
There’s no sign of the AirPods Max 2 yet, but in the meantime you can enjoy a healthy $70 discount on the original AirPods Max at Amazon. They may be expensive, but as we noted in our Apple AirPods Max review, these headphones do not disappoint. You’ve got a luxurious design, easy to use controls, spatial audio and stellar noise cancellation capabilities. And of course, they deliver excellent audio.
Price check: $479 @ Best Buy | $499 @ B&H Photo | $539 @ Walmart
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 45mm): was $429 now $354 @ Walmart
The Apple Watch Series 9 might have just arrived, but now is the time to save some money on the former claimant of the “best smartwatch” title. The Apple Watch 8 enjoys the same great design and display, along with a slew of sensors and features to keep tabs on your health — skin temperature, heart rate, ECG — the Apple Watch 8 has all the attributes that make Apple Watches so appealing. And right now it’s $74 off the usual price.
Price check: $379 @ Best Buy | $349 @ Walmart
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (M2): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon
If MacBooks aren’t your thing, or you prefer to work on a device with a touchscreen, then the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the device for you. Underneath the Liquid Retina XDR display you have the same M2 chipset running the show, alongside 128GB of storage, a 12MP selfie camera, dual 12MP and 10MP rear cameras, Face ID, Wi-Fi 6E support, Thunderbolt and USB-C connectivity. Pair it with the Apple Magic Keyboard and this could give your aging MacBook a run for its money.
Price check: $1,103 @ Walmart | $1,149 @ B&H Photo | $1,059 @ Best Buy
Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
Apple’s switch to USB-C also affected AirPods Pro 2, but the charging port isn’t the only thing that changed about Apple’s premier earbuds. The charging case itself offers IP55 water resistance, and new acoustic architecture — which we noted does offer a small boost in audio quality. The new buds will also be offering spatial audio support for the Apple Vision Pro headset, if you buy one.
Price check: $249 @ B&H Photo | $199 @ Best Buy
Apple iPad Air 2022: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon
If the iPad Pro isn’t for you, then the iPad Air might be your next best option — complete with $100 off the usual price. For that, you get a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, all powered by Apple’s M1 chipset and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. This is one of the few Apple products that still has Touch ID, and there’s support for the Magic Keyboard and 2nd Generation Apple Pencil stylus. All in, we declared this to be the best tablet we’ve ever tested in our iPad Air 2022 review.
Price check: $559 @ B&H Photo | $499 @ Best Buy
Apple Pencil 2: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon
If you need a stylus for your iPad, then you’ll be happy to hear the Apple Pencil 2 is now $40 off the usual price. It’s the perfect tool for note-taking, drawing, painting, and offers precision, tilt and pressure sensitivity, as well as magnetic wireless charging from the iPad itself. Of course, this won’t work with the entry-level iPad if you have one of those, but fortunately the Gen 1 Apple Pencil is also on sale for the same $89 price tag.
Price check: $89 @ Walmart | $89 @ Best Buy | $124 @ B&H Photo