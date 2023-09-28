Apple Prime Day deals 2023 — 7 early sales I recommend

Amazon’s second Prime Day sale is almost here, and it looks like it’s going to kick off the official holiday shopping season for 2023. Another Prime Day means we’re likely to see discounts on a lot of great products, including things that almost never see any significant price drops.

Apple products often dominate this category, whether we’re talking MacBooks, iPads, iPhones, or the many other products Apple has to offer. That means big sales events like Prime Day are the perfect opportunity to save some money on Apple gear. And the good news is that you don’t have to wait until October 10 to take advantage of Apple Prime Day deals

Here are 7 of our favorite early Apple Prime Day deals you can buy right now.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Apple’s switch to USB-C also affected AirPods Pro 2, but the charging port isn’t the only thing that changed about Apple’s premier earbuds. The charging case itself offers IP55 water resistance, and new acoustic architecture — which we noted does offer a small boost in audio quality. The new buds will also be offering spatial audio support for the Apple Vision Pro headset, if you buy one. Price check: $249 @ B&H Photo | $199 @ Best Buy