Apple Mac Mini M1 drops to its lowest ever price at Amazon

The Apple Mac Mini M1 stuffs a whole lot of computing power into a tiny box. Don’t let its size fool you, it’s faster, cheaper and overall better than its predecessors. So, when it goes on sale, we pay attention.

For a limited time, Amazon is offering the Mac Mini M1 for $570. That’s $129 off and the lowest price we’ve ever seen for Apple’s M1 Mac. Note, the Amazon product listing notes the device is on sale for $669 but an on-screen digital coupon takes an extra $99 off at checkout. This is one of the best Apple deals of the year and comes in the wake of Amazon dropping the Apple Watch 7 to its lowest ever price as well.

Apple Mac Mini M1: was $699 now $570 @ Amazon

The new Mac Mini marries great value with potent performance. It houses Apple's epic M1 chip within a small form factor. Offering strong performance, and support for two large monitors, it's an amazing machine and now at its lowest price ever. It features Apple's M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

In our Mac Mini M1 review, we were extremely impressed with the machine’s slick design and powerful performance. The base version, which comes sporting 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage, is the cheapest model available, though the 256GB model is also enjoying a (smaller) reduction as well.

In our testing, we had over a dozen Safari tabs open while watching 4K video on YouTube, and there was no noticeable slowdown in performance. Even while writing a review with more than 30 tabs open, not once did the Mac Mini hiccup. Apple’s M1 chip continues to impress us even now.

This is easily one of the strongest Apple deals we’ve seen in 2022, and it’s an all-time low price we don’t expect to be beaten for a while. Once you’ve had a look at this Mac Mini M1 deal, make sure to follow our Amazon deals coverage for the latest offers that you won’t want to miss.