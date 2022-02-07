Blink Video doorbell just crashed to $39 in early Presidents' Day sale

Looking for early Presidents Day sales this week? Amazon's budget-friendly video doorbell just got cheaper ahead of the big holiday.

For a limited time, you can pick up a Blink video doorbell for just $39 on Amazon. It's one of the best Amazon deals we've seen. Heads up, there are plenty of Blink doorbells and cameras on sale, so make sure to check out the whole Blink sale on Amazon.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

The Blink Video doorbell was already one of the most affordable options on the market, but this deal makes it even cheaper. While it lacks package detection, it offers 1080p video recording and conveniently connects directly to your home Wi-Fi.

Blink Mini Indoor Cam: was $34 now $24 @ Amazon

Offering great day and night-time footage on the cheap, as well as impressive granular settings, the Blink Mini Indoor Cam is a great choice for those who don't have enormous budgets for home security. Now $10 cheaper than usual, the Blink Mini is an excellent buy.

The Blink Video Doorbell is one of the least expensive video doorbells we've seen. As an alternative to Amazon's other video doorbell line, Ring, it serves its purpose well and gets you the most important features without breaking the bank.

It has a 1080p that can record at 30fps, and has a good field of view at 135-degrees horizontally and 80 degrees vertically. It connects quickly and easily to your home Wi-Fi network, and can also work with your existing doorbell chimes.

Unfortunately, the lower price means this doorbell doesn't come with features like person or package detection. If this is something you want, you could opt for the Ring video doorbell for $99 or the Google Nest video doorbell for $179.

Meanwhile, the Blink Mini is a good, inexpensive indoor security camera. Our main complaint in our Blink Mini review was that competitors like the Wyze Cam offered better value, but this is no longer a problem now that the Blink Mini is on sale for this price. If you're looking to build a home security system without breaking the bank, you can't go wrong with Blink's offerings.

Still not sure Blink is for you? Check out our lists of the best video doorbells and the best home security cameras to help make your decision. Plus, stay tuned to our Presidents Day sales coverage to get the best deals this February.