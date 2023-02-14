Amazon Fire TV Sticks crash to just $19 in Presidents' Day sale

Amazon is no stranger to discounting its own products and devices during a major sales event, and as part of its site-wide Presidents’ Day sales, the online retailing giant is offering discounts on every single model in its popular Fire TV Stick streaming device lineup.

A Fire TV Stick is an ideal way to stream your favorite movies and shows, and these handy little devices can turn any television into a streaming hub. You’ll have hassle-free access to all the best streaming services, and you also get an Alexa Voice remote which allows you to control your TV with just your voice.

Right now, every single model is on sale including the Fire TV Stick 4K Max which makes our roundup of the best streaming devices you can buy. But if you’re looking to spend as little money as possible the entry-level Fire TV Stick Lite is our top pick at just $19 — although the lack of 4K streaming capabilities is a limitation you’ll have to tolerate.

Amazon has also slashed the prices of its own Fire TVs, which come with the same streaming features built-in, but if you’re looking to turn an existing television into a Smart TV, or want to boost the streaming features of your main living room TV, this comprehensive Fire TV Stick sale should have exactly what you need.

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable device in the Fire TV Stick range, and while it doesn't offer 4K Ultra HD support and it does support Full HD resolution and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

The standard Fire TV Stick has been surpassed by its 4K predecessors, but it is still a very capable streaming device. If you don't have a 4K display, it's the ideal choice offering instant access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices available and right now it's down to just $29 in this Amazon sale. It offers 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $34 @ Amazon

The all-new Amazon new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is included in this Presidents' Day sale. It's the best Fire TV device Amazon's ever made, thanks to performance gains and a slightly updated remote that helps cord-cutters jump to live TV. It's not an essential upgrade, but it's worth the extra $10 compared to the regular Fire TV Stick 4K.