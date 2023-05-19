AirPods Pro 2 drop to $199 in early Memorial Day deal

AirPods deals are a cornerstone of pretty much any seasonal retail event, and now that early Memorial Day sales are appearing at various retailers it’s no surprise to see a sizeable discount on the second generation of Apple’s hugely popular wireless earbuds.

Right now, Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199 at Amazon. That's $50 off the regular retail price of $249, and just $10 shy of the lowest price ever. If you're looking to spend as little as possible, the regular AirPods 2 are also on sale for $99, which is a $30 saving compared to MSRP.

AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip provides significantly increased noise cancellation compared to their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This Amazon discount drops the premium buds down to just $199.

Apple AirPods 2: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

The AirPods 2 are still very capable wireless earbuds. There's no ANC, but you get solid audio performance and up to 5 hours of playback time. The standard lightning charging case gives up to 24 hours of additional charge, and a 15-minute quick charge nets three hours of listening time. Siri integration allows you to control your device with just your vocal cords, and at $99 you're getting a great deal.

The AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best audio equipment Apple has ever made. It’s why we’ve included them on our roundup of the best noise-canceling earbuds as well as our guide to the best workout headphones. And this sale is on the second-generation model which is not just a significant step up from the regular Apple AirPods but also the original AirPods Pro.

In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said: “They amp up many of the features we loved about the original, and while they’re not perfect, they offer some of the best noise cancellation and spatial audio of any pair of earbuds available.”

In our testing, we were seriously impressed with the performance levels made possible by Apple's new H2 chip. Not only do the AirPods Pro 2 deliver seriously strong audio quality, but the noise-cancellation can overcome up to 95% of household and office noise. These are the ideal earbuds if you want to block out the outside world and or be fully immersed in your music.

Another new addition is voice controls on the stem of the earbuds. And Apple has increased battery life to offer six hours on a single charge, and a further 30 hours via the wireless charging case. And if all of the above wasn’t enough, the AirPods Pro 2 are IPX-4 rated and come with a waterproof charging case.

Alternatively, if you'd rather score some non-Apple earbuds, the Anker Liberty 3 Pro are on sale for $84 at Amazon. That's a massive $84 off a solid pair of ANC earbuds. They don't offer quite the same audio experience as AirPods Pro 2 but they come with a much smaller price tag, which is a trade-off you might want to consider.