AirPods deal at Amazon slashes price to all-time low of $89

These next few days will be filled with epic Christmas deals as shoppers rush to make their last-minute purchases. One deal that merits your attention comes courtesy of Amazon.

For a limited time, you can get the Apple AirPods for $89 at Amazon. That's $69 off and one of the best AirPods deals of all time. These buds hit this price on Black Friday, but sold out rapidly. If Amazon sells out, Walmart offers the same price.

AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 @ Amazon AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 @ Amazon

Amazon still has a nice discount on the 2nd Generation AirPods, which are currently available for $89. This entry-level version of the Airpods offers 5 hours of listening time (or 24 hours with the charging case) which beats out the AirPods Pro for a lower price. Note that this is the cheapest they've ever been. (They hit this price on Black Friday and sold out). Walmart offers the same price.

This deal is for the second-generation AirPods. That means the charging case supplied doesn’t come with wireless charging capabilities, but it can still be juiced up via a standard lightning cable. At such a low price it’s hard to complain about having to use a cord for charging.

The AirPods are among the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now. We explain exactly why in our glowing AirPods review. We found that Apple’s wildly popular earbuds offer a lightweight comfortable fit, remarkably good audio quality, and are super easy to connect to iOS devices thanks to Apple’s H1 chip.

The lack of water/sweat resistance and active noise-canceling is a tad disappointing — these useful features are reserved for the more premium AirPods Pro — but at $88 you’re getting serious value for money.

This is easily one of the best Apple deals we’ve seen so far, and we don’t expect many offers to surpass this price till the next holiday season.