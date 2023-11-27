Act fast! This Nintendo Switch OLED Cyber Monday deal gets you a free $75 gift card

Now that Cyber Monday is here, we're seeing a bunch of great Nintendo Switch deals, making it the perfect time to buy presents for any gamers on your holiday shopping list. (Or the perfect time to treat yourself to some of the best Nintendo Switch games on your wishlist for less.)

Right now, Dell's throwing in a $75 gift card when you purchase a Nintendo Switch OLED for $350. That's the console's full retail price, but it's rare to see the Nintendo Switch outright discounted, and that goes doubly so for the swanky Nintendo Switch OLED. That's because this OLED refresh of the original Switch is a highly desirable upgrade that takes just about everything that made its predecessor so wildly popular and kicks it up a notch.

You'll need to act fast, because this is a one-day-only deal at Dell, and these consoles tend to sell out quickly. While you're at it, check out our round-up of the best Cyber Monday Nintendo deals for more ways to save.

Nintendo Switch OLED: $350 + free $75 gift card @ Dell

The Nintendo Switch OLED is an upgraded version of the hugely popular handheld/home console hybrid. It sports a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wider adjustable kickstand, a wired LAN port in its revamped dock, and an increased 64GB of internal storage. Right now at Dell, you'll receive a digital $75 Dell gift card in your email with your purchase.

With the Nintendo Switch OLED, the biggest upgrade (if you couldn't already tell from the name) is the gorgeous OLED display that makes the best Nintendo Switch games really pop. Beyond that, the 7-inch OLED display is a little bit larger than the 6.2-inch screen you’ll find on a standard Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite, and its internal memory has been bumped up from 32GB to 64GB.

We've found that some of our favorite titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Odyssey look truly stunning on the Switch OLED, as the larger screen renders crisp images with vibrant colors and deep blacks. In our Nintendo Switch OLED review, we called it "an easy recommendation for first-time Switch buyers," but noted that it's a bit of a harder sell for current Switch owners at $50 more than the standard model and $150 more than the pared-down Switch Lite.

Which is why Dell's deal drew our attention. While you're still paying the full retail price, a free $75 gift card is nothing to sneeze at, especially around the holidays. Be sure to check out our round-up of the best Cyber Monday gaming deals for plenty of savings on PlayStation and Xbox too.