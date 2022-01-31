Trending

Act fast! This iPad mini 6 deal takes $50 off Apple's must-have tablet

By published

The new iPad mini hits an all-time price low

iPad mini 6 with Olivia Rodrigo on the screen
(Image credit: Future)

Update: The price has slightly increase to $617. However, that's still $32 off and the second-best price for the cellular model. 

February is just a few hours away, but early Presidents Day sales are slowly starting to trickle in. One of our favorites can be currently found at Amazon. 

For a limited time, you can get the new 8.3-inch iPad mini (64GB/LTE) on sale for $599 at Amazon. That's $50 off and the lowest price we've seen for the LTE-based tablet. It's also one of the best iPad deals around. 

8.3" iPad mini (LTE/2021): was $649 now $599 @ Amazon

8.3" iPad mini (LTE/2021): was $649 now $599 @ Amazon
The 2021 iPad mini (LTE) features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. Rarely on sale, the LTE model is on sale for $599, which is $50 off its regular price.

View Deal

In our iPad mini 6 review, we named Apple's 2021 tablet one of the best iPads you can buy. In addition to its new edge-to-edge screen, it also sports a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 2266 x 1488 resolution. (The older iPad mini has a 7.9-inch 2048 x 1536 display). 

The new tablet also gets a current-gen A15 Bionic CPU, which is the same processor powering the new iPhone 13. In our tests, the the iPad mini 6 notched a solid 4,540 score on Geekbench 5, which beats the iPad Air 4 (4,262, A14 Bionic), iPad 9 (3387, A13 Bionic), and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (907, MediaTek MT8768T).

Make sure to follow our best Apple deals coverage for the best sales on all of Apple's devices. 

Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
Topics
Apple
Deal