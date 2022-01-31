Act fast! This iPad mini 6 deal takes $50 off Apple's must-have tablet

Update: The price has slightly increase to $617. However, that's still $32 off and the second-best price for the cellular model.

February is just a few hours away, but early Presidents Day sales are slowly starting to trickle in. One of our favorites can be currently found at Amazon.

For a limited time, you can get the new 8.3-inch iPad mini (64GB/LTE) on sale for $599 at Amazon. That's $50 off and the lowest price we've seen for the LTE-based tablet. It's also one of the best iPad deals around.

8.3" iPad mini (LTE/2021): was $649 now $599 @ Amazon

The 2021 iPad mini (LTE) features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. Rarely on sale, the LTE model is on sale for $599, which is $50 off its regular price.

In our iPad mini 6 review, we named Apple's 2021 tablet one of the best iPads you can buy. In addition to its new edge-to-edge screen, it also sports a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 2266 x 1488 resolution. (The older iPad mini has a 7.9-inch 2048 x 1536 display).

The new tablet also gets a current-gen A15 Bionic CPU, which is the same processor powering the new iPhone 13. In our tests, the the iPad mini 6 notched a solid 4,540 score on Geekbench 5, which beats the iPad Air 4 (4,262, A14 Bionic), iPad 9 (3387, A13 Bionic), and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (907, MediaTek MT8768T).

