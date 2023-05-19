Act fast! This awesome ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop is $1,700 off right now

Memorial Day sales are shaping up to be awesome. And if you’re looking for a new laptop that’s great for productivity, I’ve found the deal for you.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is $1,718 at Lenovo right now. This is a huge $1,720 off its usual price, meaning this laptop has been slashed more than 50% off. It’s one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10: was $3,439 now $1,718 @ Lenovo

Save 50% The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 features a 14-inch touch display, a 12th gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It's an awesome productivity laptop with great specs.

If you want a Windows 11 machine that won’t slow down when multitasking between multiple apps and tabs, this ThinkPad has the specs you need. This configuration of the laptop has a 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1260P processor, Intel Iris XE graphics, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Also included is a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 2,000) touchscreen display. Lenovo promises the screen should reach 400 nits of brightness, and the relatively large screen means you’ll be able to work with multiple windows open.

There are plenty of ports on this laptop, too. There are two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, one HDMI port and a headphone jack. You’ll be able to use fingerprint or face recognition to unlock this device, and there’s also presence detection that can automatically lock your laptop when you move away.

When we reviewed the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 , the previous version of this laptop, our main concerns were the webcam and the price. Both these issues have been rendered moot with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop — the 1080p webcam has a sharper resolution this time, meaning you’ll look your best during video calls. And thanks to this large discount, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is much easier on the wallet.