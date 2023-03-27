Act fast! Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones crash to their lowest price ever at Amazon

The best headphone deals are always in high demand, and this is one of the greatest-ever discounts we've seen on Sennheiser's Momentum-series flagship ANC headphones.

Right now the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones are on sale for $265 at Amazon. (opens in new tab) That’s almost $85 off the regular list price of $349, and the new lowest price ever for these excellent over-ear headphones. We’ve seen them drop to $299 plenty of times since they launched last year, but an additional $35 off outside of a main sale event like Amazon Prime Day is an extremely worthwhile extra saving on one of the best headphones with class leading battery life. Walmart is also running a similar discount (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless was $349 now $265 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

With up to 60-hour battery life, the Momentum 4 headphones are one the most practical wireless designs, perfectly built for a life on the road rather than tethered to a power socket needing regular battery top ups. Add in the easy-going Sennheiser sound and effective noise cancelling, and it's easy to see why these are one of our best wireless headphones. This is their lowest price ever.

As an audio editor, I am a big fan of Sennheiser's Momentum 4 Wireless headphones. My review applauded the revamped design for their best-ever battery life from a pair of over-ear wireless headphones. They give up to 60-hour ANC playback, which is twice as long as the nearest rival, and recharge time from empty to full takes just 2 hours.

During testing, I found Sennheiser's smooth house sound handled a wide range of music content, from pounding beats to more mellow tunes with aplomb. Treble details where slightly curtailed for me, but I found turning up the high frequencies a couple of notches on the three-band EQ lifted the sense of detail and presence, and added more space around the performers to my ears. Overall, Sennheiser's sound tuning meant they rank among the best wireless headphones overall, as well as the best noise-cancelling headphones and the best audiophile headphones.

They have Bluetooth 5.2 and aptX Adaptive support, and there's a supplied 3.5mm cable for audiophile wired connections. ANC performance is effective, and auto Wind Noise Reduction is very impressive when stood on a windy train platform on daily work commutes.

The touch controls were all reliably responsive and became intuitive to use after a very short amount of time. On-ear detection worked well, and connected automatically to my playback device.

The only minor grumbles my review found was that the touch controls can't be switched to the left earcup to accommodate those of us who are left-handed. And I did find the sensors were a little too sensitive at times, meaning that the headphones would auto connect and resume playback even when I was simply picking up the headphones to transport them around the house.

Neither of these slightly negative points count against the overall value of the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless, and this extra discount makes them one of the biggest bargains I've seen in a while.