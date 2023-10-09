These are the 9 Prime Day Roomba deals I'd buy — biggest savings on robot vacuums

Amazon Prime Day deals are underway as of October 10, bringing discounts to all kinds of products and devices—including Roomba robot vacuums. Amazon’s latest sales event, also called Big Deal Days, is an opportunity to save on Roomba's top-rated robot vacuums and robot mops that make cleaning a breeze.

Whether you've never owned a Roomba before, or you want to upgrade your current robot vacuum to one of the best models on the market, you'll want to take advantage of Prime Day Roomba deals. Several of the best Roombas are on sale, including our overall favorite the iRobot Roomba j7+. The iRobot Roomba j7+ is on sale for $399 at Amazon, taking $250 off the regular price.

Alternatively, if you want a Roomba robot mop instead of a robot vacuum, Amazon has a great deal on the iRobot Braava Jet M6. The Braava Jet M6 is on sale for $349, which is a 22% discount on what we'd consider one of the best robot mops for hassle-free floor cleaning.

These are just some of the Prime Day Roomba deals I'd recommend. Below are all the best Prime Day Roomba sales you can shop right now across a variety of budgets.

Best Prime Day Roomba deals

iRobot Roomba j7+: was $649 now $399 @ Amazon

Roomba's smartest robot vacuum can avoid things like cords on the ground as well as dog poop. Its charging base also empties the vacuum, so you don't have to worry about cleaning it out for up to two months. Plus, you can schedule it to clean certain rooms and areas where messes occur more frequently. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Roomba 694 robot vacuum cleaner: was $274 now $199 @ Amazon

This robot vacuum offers both style and function, getting the job done for a budget price. The Roomba 694 is easy to control through the app, and even offers geofencing, a feature that’s usually only found on more expensive robot vacuum cleaners.

iRobot Roomba j6+: was $799 now $399 @ Amazon

With a whopping 50% off, this is the cheapest price you'll get for such an advanced Roomba. We haven’t tested this model exactly, but we have tested the j7+ which features the same Pet Owner Official Promise (POOP). It’s guaranteed to detect and avoid pet poop, or else iRobot will replace it for free. With an automatic self-emptying base that can hold up to 60 days of dirt, this robot vacuum will actually learn from its encounters and recognize obstacles.

iRobot Roomba s9+: was $999 now $599 @ Amazon

The Cadillac of Roombas, the Roomba s9+ is one of the best Roombas you can buy. Of course, its seriously superior suction and corner-cleaning abilities come at a higher price, which is why we're happy to see it on sale. In our tests, the Roomba s9+ earned a perfect score when picking up kitty litter on hardwood and carpet. It also excelled at picking up dog hair, which also makes it one of the best robot vacuums for pet hair.

iRobot Roomba i6+: was $799 now $738 @ Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i6+ maps out your entire home so that it can clean the living room one day and the kitchen the next. It deposits dirt into its base so that you don't have to empty the Roomba manually and it can work in tandem with the Braava m6 robot mop for a thorough clean.

iRobot Roomba i4+: was $599 now $349 @ Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i4+ is a newer version of the i3+. We named the latter one of the best Roombas you can buy. Although we haven't tested the i4+, this model promises more battery life and the ability to detect dirtier areas of your home and focus on those areas.

iRobot Roomba j7: was $599 now $392 @ Amazon

This discount just got so much better, and the j7 is definitely worth a look for pet owners. This clever bot can recognize and avoid obstacles such as pet poop and cables, plus it learns from it's encounters. Robot vacuums don't come much more advanced than this.

iRobot Roomba i4 Evo: was $382 now $199 @ Amazon

This robot vacuum offers all of the smart features you would expect, but for a great price. It will detect dirtier areas of your floors and clean those spots more thoroughly as it works. Plus, it’s smart enough to make suggestions for your schedule too, such as recommending more vacuuming during pollen season or when pets are more likely to shed. It’s now at its lowest price ever.

