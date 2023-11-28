5 Cyber Monday Nike deals worth grabbing before it’s too late

Nike is easily one of the most loved apparel brands around and particularly popular with Millennials and Gen Z. Air Jordans sneakers, for instance, have a cult-like following , with folks paying anywhere from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars for rare pairs. Fortunately, you can pick up a pair of Jordans for just $41 as part of this week's extended Cyber Monday deals. But you’ll have to move quickly.

Specifically, Men’s Nike Jordan ES shoes are $41 through Nike directly after discounts are applied. And Nike Sportswear Heritage86 hats are just $15 from Nike after savings. Meanwhile, Nike Peak Beanies are just $19 in select colors. Nike Woven Lined Flow Shorts for men are also marked down to just $25 via Nike. And these awesome Nike Victori One men’s Slides are only $21 . Note: You’ll need to apply the discount code “CYBER” at checkout to take off an additional 25% for the lowest price.

Nike Cyber Week deals

Nike Jordan Series ES sneakers (men’s): was $85 now $41 @ Nike

With two colors to choose from and a decent selection of sizes still left, $41 is a ridiculously good price for this pair of Jordans. The low-profile design l is a bit more casual than other Jordans models on the market. But that’s why I like them. These would be great to save for the summertime and would look positively smashing with a pair of khaki shorts.

Nike Sportswear Heritage86 hat: was $24 now $15 @ Nike

Who doesn’t love a classic ball cap? This six-panel hat is super soft and comfortable, with an adjustable strap in the back and a classy brass closure. Only the black cap with the white logo is available as of publishing. But that’s easily my favorite of the bunch. I also appreciate the modestly sized logo. It’s cool without turning you into a giant walking billboard.

Nike Peak Beanie: was $30 now $19 @ Nike

To score the cheapest deal on this beanie, go with one of the following colors: Bronze/White, Navy/White, Rush Fuchsia/White, or my favorite, Luminous Green/White. Made from a 50% cotton and 50% polyester blend, this beanie should keep you warm and dry when the temperatures drop. I also love the cuffed design and again appreciate the not-to-large logo.

Men's Woven Lined Flow Shorts: were $50 now $25 @ Nike

Get your flow on with these lined athletic shorts. But note: Some colors are 50% off (or more), while others are only 32% off. Fortunately, some of the coolest colors are eligible for the top discount, including the Jade/White option shown. Perfect for everything from running to swimming. These versatile shorts are lightweight and quick to dry. They also don’t scream, “I’m wearing athletic shorts!” Which is a nice bonus.

Nike Victori One Slides (men’s): were $35 now $21 @ Nike

Summer may be a long, long way off, but a fresh pair of slides will have you feeling like it’s right just the corner. That is until you step outside in them. These Victori One Slides come in a variety of styles, with some colors more discounted than others. Fortunately, there’s a decent selection of sizes available in the $21 price zone, including the black and white ones shown here.