25 best Cyber Monday deals under $25

When it comes to the best Cyber Monday deals, discounts on big-ticket items like TVs, laptops, and soundbars tend to get the most attention. But, you can also find lots of great deals on less expensive things, too. In fact, a lot of products are now less than $25 during Cyber Monday, which means you can pick up gifts and necessities for even less than you normally would.

For example, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) is now $24 at Amazon, a discount of 50%. Looking for apparel? You can get Crocs from $9 at Walmart, and Adidas as low as $8 @ Amazon.

Those are just some of the best Cyber Monday deals under $25 that we've found. Read on for more bargains.

Streaming deals

Disney Plus + Hulu (w/ads): was $15.98 now $2.99 per month

This excellent streaming bundle combines Disney Plus and Hulu for just $2.99 per month for a whole year. That's a saving of around $13 each month. This offer is only on the ad-supported plans, but it's still one of the best streaming deals we've seen. And this streaming offer isn't sticking around long as you only have until Nov. 28 to claim it.

Peacock: $1.99/month for a year

Peacock has a huge library of movies and TV shows drawn from various brands, including NBC, Bravo, Syfy and Universal Pictures. Watch new episodes of Real Housewives, SNL It also has live events from the NFL, Premier League, WWE and more. This deal is only for new customers.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side.

Max with ads: was $9.99 now $2.99 per month

This deal gets new and returning subscribers 70% off Max's ad-supported tier for six months. It's probably the best streaming deal you'll get this year and it's a great way to catch up on House of the Dragon, Succession and more Max shows and movies. Get it now before it's gone!

Phone accessories

PopSockets Phone Grip: was $9 now $7 @ Amazon

PopSockets are a great way to add extra utility to your phone, offering improved grip, improved one-handed phone use and a makeshift stand. Betters still the PopGrip itself can be removed and replaced if you ever feel like mixing things up.

Apparel

Crocs sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart

Editor's Choice! Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its Black Friday sale. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. In most cases, it beats the direct sale from Crocs.com, but the styles on sale are different.

Price check: 60% off select styles @ Crocs.com

Patagonia sale: deals from $16 @ Patagonia

Hurry! Patagonia is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's apparel during its latest sale. The sale includes fleece jackets, hoodies, trucker hats, pants, and sweatshirts. There are also a few off-season items on sale such as shorts and t-shirts. After discount, prices start from $16 and beat similar sales at REI and Backcountry.

Adidas sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of Black Friday deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $8. Note that the Adidas Store is offering an early access sale for members (it's free to join) with similar prices on different styles.

Price check: deals from $8 @ Adidas

Under Armour apparel: starting at $5 @ Amazon

Under Armour is having a major sale on a lot of its apparel, including shorts, shirts, hoodies, underwear, leggings, gloves, and more.

Games and toys

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $19 @ Target

The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the hyperactive Rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are blasting off into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a delight. Plus, for just $19, you're getting serious bang for your buck with this deal.

Magnetic Tiles for kids: was $34 now $19 @ Amazon

These colorful magnetic tiles are a great way for your child to learn about building. This kit comes with 40 tiles in numerous shapes and colors, and includes a bag to store them in.

Lego sets: deals from $6 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's ongoing sale includes a slew of discounts on Lego sets. The discounted sets include Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter, Disney and more themes. There's up to 30$ off, with the lowest price deals starting from just $6. Lego can often be rather pricey so don't miss your chance to pick up a popular set for cheap.

Smart home

Echo Show w/ Kasa Color Smart Bulb: was $79 now $22 @ Amazon The Echo Dot is a small but mighty Alexa speaker made by Amazon, and right now you can get a Kasa color-changing smart bulb with it for free. In our Echo Dot review, we said the newest generation of this speaker sounds great for its size and appreciated the added temperature and motion sensors for the automation potential they open up. While it lacks a screen you can use your voice to set timers, control your other smart home devices, and more.

TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Plug (2-Pack): was $40 now $24 @ Amazon

This smart plug from TP-Link is one of the best smart plugs for its small size and Matter support that works across all major smart home ecosystems. Its slick Kasa app lets you schedule when the connected devices turn on and off and link it to smart assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant. It's one of the cheapest ways to make any appliance "smart."

Blink Mini Indoor Cam: was $34 now $19 @ Amazon

Offering great day and night-time footage on the cheap, as well as impressive granular settings, the Blink Mini Indoor Cam is a great choice for those who don't have enormous budgets for home security.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39 now $17.99 at Amazon

The Echo Pop is a simplified version of the Echo Dot, but still lets you use Alexa skills, smart home control and almost everything else its bigger siblings have to offer.

Amazon Echo Glow: was $29 now $16 @ Amazon

One of the best Alexa-compatible accessories, the Echo Glow emits a soft light whose colors you can change either by asking Amazon's voice assistant, or by tapping the top of the device itself. It's a great gadget for your kid's room, or just to provide a colorful accent.

Necessities

Tidy Cats Max clumping cat litter: was $31 now $23 @ Amazon

Now is a great time to stock up on the essentials, as many necessities also go on sale this weekend. For example, this 38-pound box of Tidy Cats litter, which will block the odor of ammonia for up to two weeks, is discounted by 25%.

ThermoPro TP03B Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer: was $21 now $16 @ Amazon

ThermoPro makes some of the best instant-read thermometers, so now is a great time to outfit your kitchen with this necessity. It has a backlit display, long 3.9-inch probe, and comes in red or gray.

Norton 360 Premium 2024: was $99 now $24 @ Amazon

Norton 360 currently holds the top spot on our list of the best antivirus software and for good reason. In addition to excellent malware software, you also get backup software, 50GB of cloud storage, a password manager, webcam protection and even an unlimited VPN. In our Norton 360 Deluxe review we praised the fact that it provides almost everything you could ask for from antivirus software. This Norton 360 Premium download covers up to 10 devices and at 75% off, it’s a real bargain.

Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Wide Mouth Water Bottle: was $32 now $16 @ Amazon

This 20-ounce insulated water bottle comes with a flex cap and strap that makes it easy to pour liquids in and out of the bottle. This deal is for the black version only, but other colors are available.