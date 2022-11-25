11 best TikTok products on sale with Black Friday deals — these are my favorites

Thanks to Black Friday deals, right now is the best time to buy those viral TikTok products you've seen all over your For You Page. TikTok recommendations have convinced me to buy and try dozens of products over the years, so I can tell you which items are actually worth buying.

With all the Black Friday deals available today on viral TikTok products, you'll want to know which ones are the best to get. Here are the top discounts now on my favorite TikTok finds. And yes, I would 100% buy all of these items again.

(opens in new tab) Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer: was $35 now $25 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

TikTok taught me that I can achieve a beautiful blowout without a trip to the salon. The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer (opens in new tab) acts as both a brush and a hair dryer, simultaneously drying and styling. While the Dyson Airwrap (opens in new tab) is awesome, the Revlon offers similar results at a fraction of the price. It's even more affordable with a 37% off discount during Black Friday deals.

(opens in new tab) Simple Modern Tumbler: was $23 now $16 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

TikTok has made me purchase multiple Simple Modern products, from insulated water bottles to travel mugs. They're more affordable than Stanley cups while coming in a huge variety of styles and colors. Right now, you can get the 32oz Tumbler with a Clear Flip Lid and Reusable Straw for 29% off in select colors.

(opens in new tab) Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag: was $23 now $17 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lululemon Belt Bag who? The TikTok-famous Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag is a replica of Lululemon's famous pack for less, and during Black Friday deals you can save $6 on multiple styles. This is my must-have side bag for travel, shopping, walks and more. It fits a phone, wallet and keys with no problem.

(opens in new tab) Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill and Walking Pad: was $499 now $319 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

TikTok made walking pads for working from home go viral, encouraging people to get their steps in while they send emails from a standing desk. This Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill and Walking Pad is an epic $180 off with Black Friday deals — just be sure to clip the coupon before checkout.

(opens in new tab) Dash Mini Waffle Maker: was $12 now $10 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If there's one kitchen gadget TikTok users love, it's a mini waffle maker. The Dash Mini Waffle Maker is the most popular choice because of the low price, and right now with Black Friday deals the device is even cheaper. For just $10, this makes breakfast time a blast. I'd consider it a great stocking stuffer, too.

(opens in new tab) Govee RGBIC Neon Rope Lights: was $119 now $69 (opens in new tab)

There are several styles of strip lights made famous on TikTok, but my favorite by far are the 16.4" Govee RGBIC Neon Rope Lights. These look more sophisticated than average strip lights, elevating any gaming setup or bedroom aesthetic. During Black Friday deals you can get them for $50 off regular price — a total steal.

(opens in new tab) SpaceAid Bag Storage Organizer: was $33 now $26 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're trying to become more organized, a great place to start is the SpaceAid Bag Storage Organizer. This product is designed to store your Ziploc or other storage bags in one place. Genius, right? It was already rather affordable but with Black Friday deals it's an additional $7 off.

(opens in new tab) NETANY Spice Jars with Labels: was $54 now $31 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Aesthetic organization is a huge trend on TikTok, which is why the Netany Spice Jars with Labels are so popular. This kit makes all your spices match with clean, easy-to-read labels and minimalist bamboo lids. This 5-star product normally costs $54, but it's 43% now making this one of the best Black Friday deals for a viral TikTok product.

(opens in new tab) BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner: was $123 now $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Have you heard of CleanTok? It's a category of TikTok videos dedicated to cleaning, and one of the most popular products it made me buy is the Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner. Not only does this machine get spots and stains out of couches and rugs, but it also keeps the items looking new for longer. It's a bargain at $34 off during Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Fullstar 9-in-1 Vegetable Chopper: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Before TikTok, I didn't know it was possible to have fun while chopping veggies, but the Fullstar 9-in-1 Vegetable Chopper proved me wrong. It's quite possibly the best investment for any home chef, quickly cutting large pieces of vegetables while storing them cleanly in a basin. This kit also comes with a spiralizer, peeler, juicer and egg separator, making it a great deal at $10 for Black Friday deals.